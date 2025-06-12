Twin Metals mine may still get a lifeline. The lake next door is already polluted.

ON BIRCH LAKE — This lake 10 miles south of Ely looks like many of the waterways of Minnesota’s North Woods, with a rippling surface reflecting a bright blue sky, spruce stands towering along the shore.
But the tea-colored waters of Birch Lake obscure a decades-long legacy of mine pollution that has never been fully cleaned up. Sulfates leaching out of an iron mine that closed in 1994 have already drifted through this lake and some 30 miles downstream to the threshold of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
“You just hear over and over that our environmental standards [in Minnesota] are strict,” said Lisa Pugh, who runs a water testing program for the environmental group Save the Boundary Waters. Yet two years ago, data from her group and researchers working for Ojibwe tribes landed Birch Lake on a list of impaired waters.
That testing began over concerns about a massive new mine planned for the edge of Birch Lake. Twin Metals, a Chilean-owned project, would excavate sulfide ore to extract copper and nickel.
The pollution found in Birch Lake comes from similar sulfide materials, which were stripped off the top of the defunct Dunka Mine, a taconite facility just to the south of the lake.
Those sulfides had to be removed before iron was mined, and the materials were stacked in stockpiles next to the pit. The state of Minnesota knew as early as the 1970s that the stockpiles at Dunka were releasing toxic drainage. The waste rock was used as a case study to examine what copper-nickel mines processing the same type of materials might do to the environment.
Julie Lucas, executive director of the copper-nickel advocacy group MiningMinnesota, called the pollution from Dunka the “worst-case scenario.” Still, she said it isn’t fair to compare that mine, which opened in 1964, to proposals like Twin Metals.
The copper-nickel mine would be dug underground, instead of an open pit, and it would process and use material that Dunka left in leaky stockpiles. Twin Metals had planned to put some of its waste back underground, she added.