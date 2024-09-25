A 36-year-old driver was arrested Tuesday after crashing her car into the patio of Clive’s Roadhouse in Blaine, injuring two passengers.
Car crashes into restaurant patio in Blaine
A driver is arrested in the crash, which injured her two passengers, outside Clive’s Roadhouse, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
At about 6:35 p.m., the car left the roadway, rolled after going into a ditch and landed on the patio of the restaurant, 10400 Baltimore St. NE., according to Lt. Michael Lee of the State Patrol.
The two passengers suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported, and Lee did not detail what led up to the car leaving the roadway.
An employee at the restaurant declined comment Wednesday.
The driver, a woman from Isanti, was arrested under suspicion of criminal vehicular operation.
The crash comes less than a month after a car crashed into the patio of Park Tavern in St. Louis park, killing two people and injuring nine others. Steven Frane Bailey, 56, is charged in the incident and with an alleged blood-alcohol content more than four times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.
