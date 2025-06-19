Twin Cities rock hounds Motion City Soundtrack announce their first album in a decade

Co-founded by Pierre and guitarist Joshua Cain, MCS busted out of the Twin Cities scene in 2003 with its first album for Epitaph, “I Am a Movie.” The group made a hard run as a touring unit for the next decade and garnered a fair amount of radio play and viral success, but then it hit pause after the 2015 release of its last album, “Panic Stations.” A three-year hiatus followed, from which the band has been gradually working its way back.