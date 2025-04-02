Politics

Minnesota may extend unemployment cash for Iron Range steelworkers in time of tariffs

Cleveland-Cliffs announced layoffs affecting more than 600 last month.

By Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 8:40PM
A 240-ton capacity production truck drives out of an open pit mine with a load of taconite heading to the taconite processing plant at the Hibbing Taconite Co. pellet manufacturing plant.
A 240-ton capacity production truck drives out of an open pit mine with a load of taconite heading to the taconite processing plant at the Hibbing Taconite Co. pellet manufacturing plant in 2012. (Ariana Lindquist/Bloomberg News)

Minnesota lawmakers could extend unemployment benefits for hundreds of steelworkers laid-off from facilities in the state’s northeast mining region.

A group of union officials and Iron Range lawmakers told a Minnesota House committee Wednesday that the region’s future depends on the additional unemployment insurance.

“We are losing members by the day,” said Al King, a union president on the Iron Range, “and if we do not get this extension and provide hope to our members, they will not be able to stay.”

More than 600 workers at Hibbing Taconite Co. in Hibbing and the Minorca Mine in Virginia will be laid off, at least temporarily, the facilities’ owner Cleveland-Cliffs announced last month. The Ohio-based company, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Supporters of the bill say inflation and high interest rates have slowed car sales and, in turn, lowered demand for steel pellets produced at the Hibbing and Virginia facilities. At the same time, President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles. The car industry is likely to face continued disruption from those tariffs.

King testified in support of legislation that would extend unemployment payments for laid-off workers by an additional 26 weeks and modify environmental laws governing mining. He said the company’s efforts to winterize the Hibbing and Virginia facilities indicate workers could sidelined for an extended period of time.

“When you have a mining job and your life is supported by that,” King said, “you can’t just wait around and hope that when you hear the words ‘temporary indefinite’ from the company that’s just going to be a short-term layoff.”

One of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Wabana Township, said the legislation gives Iron Range communities a future.

“It’s been a very emotional time having these conversations when you have people telling you that they’re worried that they’re going to have to move in a few weeks and not come back to their homes,” he said.

The legislation — sponsored by five Republicans in the Minnesota House — failed to pass out of committee Wednesday after Democrats objected to the environmental changes, which were not vetted by lawmakers on committees focused on the environment.

Another bill, sponsored by DFL Rep. Pete Johnson, of Duluth, is expected to be considered in committee on Thursday. He called it “bad process” to tie the “highly controversial and complex environmental changes” to the unemployment insurance provision.

