Minneapolis

Minneapolis City Council candidate discovers real identity behind fake campaign site

Becka Thompson’s complaint against local news outlet Wedge Live was dismissed.

By Susan Du

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 19, 2025 at 11:00AM
Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Commissioner and City Council candidate Becka Thompson

A Minneapolis City Council candidate’s quest to take down a satirical website criticizing her has unveiled the domain holder, but it isn’t who she thought it was.

Wedge Live, a hyperlocal news outlet that covers and excoriates Minneapolis politics in equal strides, has been dismissed from 12th Ward candidate Becka Thompson’s accusation that it was responsible.

In May, Thompson made a campaign finance complaint about an anonymously run website claiming she was running in Ward 14, which does not exist. The reference was apparently a joke about the fact that she currently resides in north Minneapolis, the district she represents on the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, while running for a south Minneapolis office. (Thompson said she plans to move.)

Thompson acknowledged that she didn’t know for sure who was behind the fake campaign website, but suspected that Wedge Live creator John Edwards produced the content and told contributor Taylor Dahlin, an X user with a large following, to promote it. She said images on the website — including pictures of a Make America Great Again hat and a Batman mask superimposed on her portrait — echoed Edwards’ signature graphics style, and reasoned that Dahlin’s quick posting of the website after its creation meant that the two were part of a conspiracy to deceive voters.

Both Edwards and Dahlin denied involvement.

On Monday, the state Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board dismissed the complaint for lack of probable cause. Edwards didn’t think highly of Thompson, board chair Faris Rashid wrote, because he had once called her ‘a maniac’, ‘a performer’, and the ‘weirdest, worst member of the Park Board," but there wasn’t any evidence that he or Dahlin created or paid for the website.

Thompson also discovered the real identity of the website’s domain holder as the result of a subpoena authorized by the Office of Administrative Hearings: Naomi Wilson, a mutual aid volunteer working with the homeless population. Wilson declined to comment.

“My goal is to get it taken down, and I would like it to be acknowledged as what it is, which is election interference, which is illegal,” Thompson said. “Obviously, it’s impeding my campaign... I went through the posture of trying to ignore it, but that’s not really an option for me anymore.”

Dahlin said she was relieved to put the accusation behind her, which she called “ghoulish” on account of the complaint including a screenshot of her GoFundMe for breast cancer treatment.

“It is notable that the judge ruled that the complaint was so baseless on its face that we didn’t even get into the issue of whether or not what John and I do would be considered journalism,” she said. “It was just so ridiculous.”

Edwards said the complaint “felt completely frivolous,” and like harassment. “I’m glad we resolved it quickly.”

The complaint was the second time that a Minneapolis elected official had gone after Wedge Live. In 2018, Board of Estimate and Taxation member Carol Becker attempted to trademark the “WedgeLive” brand amid disagreements over local politics. Becker, who no longer holds office, also represented Thompson before the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board.

Thompson is challenging 12th Ward Council Member Aurin Chowdhury.

about the writer

about the writer

Susan Du

Reporter

Susan Du covers the city of Minneapolis for the Star Tribune.

See More

