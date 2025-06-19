Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on Twins, Chris Finch and the State of Hockey

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a curiosity about why analytics projections have the Vikings as a middle-of-the-pack team in the NFL this season. Plus another Twins loss has them below .500.
12:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. In focus: Chris Finch and the NBA Finals, Twins as buyers or sellers and Florida supplanting Minnesota (OK not really) as the State of Hockey.
37:00: Jaire Alexander is signing with the Ravens for a small amount of money and the Lakers are getting sold for a large amount of money.
