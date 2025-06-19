Sports

Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on Twins, Chris Finch and the State of Hockey

Host Michael Rand starts with a curiosity about why analytics projections have the Vikings as a middle-of-the-pack team in the NFL this season. Plus another Twins loss has them below .500.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 19, 2025 at 2:04PM
Kirill Kaprizov (97) of the Minnesota Wild during a game last season against the Stanley Cup champion Panthers. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a curiosity about why analytics projections have the Vikings as a middle-of-the-pack team in the NFL this season. Plus another Twins loss has them below .500.

12:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. In focus: Chris Finch and the NBA Finals, Twins as buyers or sellers and Florida supplanting Minnesota (OK not really) as the State of Hockey.

37:00: Jaire Alexander is signing with the Ravens for a small amount of money and the Lakers are getting sold for a large amount of money.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

High Schools

Just 14, he already has a scholarship offer from Fleck

card image

Jayden Bates of Eden Prairie was so impressive in a camp this week he scored a Gophers football offer.

Daily Delivery

Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on Twins, Chris Finch and the State of Hockey

card image

High Schools

Meet Anoka’s Maddy Freking, the All-Minnesota Player of the Year in flag football

card image