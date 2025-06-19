All-Minnesota Player of the Year in flag football: Anoka’s Maddy Freking

Maddy Freking is no stranger to shutting down any and all arguments that what she excels in are “boys sports.”
Anoka’s senior quarterback is the Star Tribune’s inaugural All-Minnesota Player of the Year in flag football after leading the regular season of the new Vikings-sponsored league in passing yards (2,381), passing touchdowns (53) and passing accuracy (60.7%) for players with 200 or more attempts.
She quarterbacked her Tornadoes team to an undefeated regular season (10-0) and the No. 3 seed in June’s state tournament, where Anoka came up just short against Centennial, 31-27, in the quarterfinals.
“I didn’t know how big [flag football] would be,” Freking said. “It was just something new in the spring” — and it became much more.
Freking first made headlines when, in 2019, she became just the sixth girl to pitch in the Little League World Series, playing for the Coon Rapids-Andover baseball team.
Since then, it’s been no secret: She’s got an arm.
Now a 6-foot shortstop, Freking is committed to St. Thomas for softball and was a member of this spring’s All-Minnesota softball team. She is also Anoka basketball’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, helping this year’s Tornadoes squad return to the Class 4A state tournament for the first time since 2004.
Her assistant basketball coach, Trey Delamarter, knows Freking is a special athlete, so when he got involved with coaching Anoka’s new flag football team, he pitched to Freking that she should join.