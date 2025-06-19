New St. Cloud Children’s Museum could bring thousands downtown

ST. CLOUD – Hilary Seeger was sweating as she tried to keep her sons, 7-year-old Benz and 5-year-old Riggs, within a line of sight at St. Cloud’s new Great River Children’s Museum.
There was only one problem. Riggs had climbed to the top of the three-story “Climber to the Clouds” exhibit, and while brave on the way up, he needed Mom’s help to come down. The feature, which includes the sounds of rain and thunder as it teaches about weather patterns, is one of eight engagement areas for children and grown-ups to experience together at the new museum.
“I don’t need to go to a gym – I can come here,” Seeger joked after she navigated nearly a dozen netted levels that lead to a skyline view of downtown St. Cloud. Naturally, as her sons got to ground level, they immediately started climbing again.
The museum had a soft opening and will mark its grand opening, which could draw thousands of people, Friday through Sunday.
In addition to being a parent, Seeger is also one of dozens of business owners in the vicinity who can speak to the impact of this 31,000-square-foot attraction that took more than six years and $17 million in public, private and in-kind contributions to become reality.
“It’s amazing, and it’s been an incredible journey to get here,” said Seeger, who operates Bare Wax, a waxing studio two blocks away. “It was a huge undertaking, and I didn’t expect it would be this massive. It’s a blessing to have this in our town.”
Great River, the second-largest of Minnesota’s 13 children’s museums — originated decades ago with Glen Palm, a former chair of the child and family studies department at St. Cloud State University. Palm and others created a nonprofit for the purpose in 2012, but the museum didn’t have a site until Liberty Bank donated the building in 2018, nor an employee until Chief Executive Officer Cassie Miles was hired in 2020. After fundraising, the linchpin of which was a $7 million appropriation from the Legislature in 2023, construction took more than a year.
“When I saw it for the first time after it was ready to open, I was just blown away,” said Palm, who visited three dozen children’s museums around the country in the last 10 years to gather ideas. “It’s an amazingly beautiful space. But watching the kids interact with the environment is what brought back all of the memories of how we put this together. … I was so excited to see it in action.”