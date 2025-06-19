Music

Billboard ranks best R&B artist of all time and guess who’s No. 1?

Prince rates No. 7, his favorite number.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 19, 2025 at 6:00PM
In an undated handout photo, Prince performs in Birmingham, England. In his latest confounding move, Prince has simultaneously released two albums: ìArt Official Age,î a studio production billed as his first solo album since 2010 and ìPlectrumElectrum,î on which heís backed by the three-woman rock trio he has been touring with, 3rdEyeGirl.
Prince is No. 7 on Billboard's list of the best R&B artists of all time. (Tom Wallace — New York Times/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s Black Music Month, and Billboard, the music biz bible, has come up with its list of the 75 best R&B artists of all time. Our own Prince ranked No. 7.

Before we get into debates (how could Aretha Franklin not be No. 1?), let’s look at the criteria. First, the list was limited to solo artists, not groups. Hence, no Temptations, Four Tops, Sly & the Family Stone or Earth, Wind & Fire.

A dozen Billboard staffers weighed vocal prowess, body of work, career longevity, industry achievements, game-changing influence and enduring generational/cultural impact. Songwriting was not a major consideration.

As for Prince checking in at No. 7 (his favorite number), Mackenzie Cummings-Grady wrote: “With his extraordinary vocal range, genre-defying catalog and well-heeled dance moves, Prince quickly became one of R&B’s game-changing legends, and the driving force behind what became known as the Minneapolis Sound.”

No arguments there, but — and it’s a big but — Cummings-Grady says Prince’s “must-listen to” song is “Wanna Be Your Lover.” A peppy early ditty that lays a blueprint of what’s to come, it’s hardly quintessential Prince.

Billboard reports that there were raucous debates, especially pitting old school vs. new school. That might explain how Mariah Carey and R. Kelly, at No. 8 and 9 respectively, ranked ahead of Marvin Gaye, Sam Cooke, Otis Redding and Al Green, among others.

Stevie Wonder was named No. 1. He checks all the boxes, though Aretha is my No. 1 singer. Period.

Curiously, when Billboard did a similar list in 2015, Michael Jackson topped it. This time, MJ fell to third.

Billboard calls this a teaching moment. Amen to that. For better or worse, the list provides a sense of history about the many great Black artists, old and newer, throughout the decades — as well as fodder for passionate discourse.

Here is the Top 10:

  1. Stevie Wonder
    1. Aretha Franklin
      1. Michael Jackson
        1. Beyoncé
          1. Whitney Houston
            1. James Brown
              1. Prince
                1. Mariah Carey
                  1. R. Kelly
                    1. Marvin Gaye

                      Billboard’s entire list is billboard.com/lists/best-rb-singers-all-time.

                      about the writer

                      about the writer

                      Jon Bream

                      Critic / Reporter

                      Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

                      See Moreicon

                      More from Music

                      See More

                      Music

                      Billboard ranks best R&B artist of all time and guess who’s No. 1?

                      In an undated handout photo, Prince performs in Birmingham, England. In his latest confounding move, Prince has simultaneously released two albums: ìArt Official Age,î a studio production billed as his first solo album since 2010 and ìPlectrumElectrum,î on which heís backed by the three-woman rock trio he has been touring with, 3rdEyeGirl.

                      Prince rates No. 7, his favorite number.

                      Music

                      Twin Cities rock hounds Motion City Soundtrack announce first album in a decade

                      card image

                      Music

                      The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

                      card image