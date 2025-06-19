‘SNL’ veteran Kyle Mooney insists he’s now a serious musician. Don’t believe him.

Kyle Mooney spent nine years at “Saturday Night Live,” but he was never one of the show’s big stars. That may be because he was a little too obtuse, more Andy Kaufman than Andy Samberg.
His new album, “The Real Me,” and national tour, which kicks off at the Fine Line on Monday, is a perfect example of his style. He’s pitching himself as a serious musician, but the super-short songs, performed with a sleepy delivery that often ignores rhythm or pitch, suggests he’s poking fun at pretentious artists.
How much is he putting us on? A Zoom interview from the porch of his Los Angeles home last week offers some clues, although figuring out when the 40-year-old performer was being sincere and when he was slipping into character got tricky.
Q: News broke a few hours ago that Brian Wilson died. One of your songs, “Blue Car,” seems inspired by his music. What did he mean to you?
A: When I was growing up, my father had about three or four CDs in his car, one of which was the Beach Boys’ “Endless Summer,” their early hits. When I turned 10, I became aware of the songs that were about more than just cars and surfing. I particularly love the album “Love You” and this song, “I’ll Bet He’s Nice.”
Q: What other music did you listen to as a kid?
A: The other CDs in my dad’s car were the Eagles’ “[Their] Greatest Hits,” The Beatles’ “Past Masters” and Billy Joel’s “Greatest Hits Volume I & [Volume] II.” My mom was deeply into Michael Jackson.
Q: Your mom [Linda Kozub, who died in 2023] was a pioneer in journalism, the first female sports reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune. That must have taken a lot of guts. Do you see yourself in her when you take chances?