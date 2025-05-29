Northfield’s Mr. Movies helped Ben Wang prep to be newest Karate Kid

Ben Wang continues kicking his way to the top.
The Northfield-raised actor stars in “Karate Kid: Legends,” inheriting the titular role once held by Ralph Macchio, Hilary Swank and Jaden Smith. The fact that the film, out Friday in theaters, co-stars Jackie Chan may have been more intimidating if Wang hadn’t already acted with Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in the Disney+ series, “American Born Chinese.” He also just secured a juicy role in the next “Hunger Games” movie.
But Wang, who will only say he’s in his 20s, is still new enough to the business to be dazzled by early success. During a Zoom interview from his Brooklyn home earlier this month, Wang, sporting a denim jacket, talked about how he fell in love with show business while growing up in Minnesota.
Q: Were the “Karate Kid” movies part of your childhood?
A: They sure were. I watched the early ones because they are my aunt’s favorite movies. She’s a big Ralph Macchio fan. But my first “Karate Kid” movie was the 2010 one with Jackie Chan. I saw it in Lakeville because the theater in Northfield was shut down. It had been turned into a Culver’s. Now there’s a really good cinema in Northfield. Well, technically Dundas. I go there all the time when I’m back.
Q: How do you fall in love with movies without a local theater?
A: The only way to watch movies was to rent them at Mr. Movies. As much as I’m a champion of going to the theater, I also have sympathy for kids who don’t live near one and need home media to get into that world.
Q: What kind of films were you drawn to?