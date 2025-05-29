Movies

Northfield’s Mr. Movies helped Ben Wang prep to be newest Karate Kid

In the Minnesota Interview, the fast-rising actor gushed about working with Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 12:30PM
Northfield actor Ben Wang finds himself between "Karate Kid" favorites Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. (Jonathan Wenk/Sony Pictures)

Ben Wang continues kicking his way to the top.

The Northfield-raised actor stars in “Karate Kid: Legends,” inheriting the titular role once held by Ralph Macchio, Hilary Swank and Jaden Smith. The fact that the film, out Friday in theaters, co-stars Jackie Chan may have been more intimidating if Wang hadn’t already acted with Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in the Disney+ series, “American Born Chinese.” He also just secured a juicy role in the next “Hunger Games” movie.

But Wang, who will only say he’s in his 20s, is still new enough to the business to be dazzled by early success. During a Zoom interview from his Brooklyn home earlier this month, Wang, sporting a denim jacket, talked about how he fell in love with show business while growing up in Minnesota.

Q: Were the “Karate Kid” movies part of your childhood?

A: They sure were. I watched the early ones because they are my aunt’s favorite movies. She’s a big Ralph Macchio fan. But my first “Karate Kid” movie was the 2010 one with Jackie Chan. I saw it in Lakeville because the theater in Northfield was shut down. It had been turned into a Culver’s. Now there’s a really good cinema in Northfield. Well, technically Dundas. I go there all the time when I’m back.

Q: How do you fall in love with movies without a local theater?

A: The only way to watch movies was to rent them at Mr. Movies. As much as I’m a champion of going to the theater, I also have sympathy for kids who don’t live near one and need home media to get into that world.

Q: What kind of films were you drawn to?

A: I emigrated from China when I was 6, so to get clout on the playground, I had to get an education in American pop culture. Mr. Movies had a five-for-five deal for the “Star Wars” saga on DVD. I ran through all of them in one weekend. Someone at school would say, “‘Shawshank Redemption’ rules!” OK, I’ll have to rent that. It was all about assimilating.

Q: Favorite action movie?

A: “Shaolin Soccer,” a Stephen Chow movie. He’s my favorite director. He’s not a huge deal in the United States, but there’s not a kid in the other half of the world that doesn’t know that movie.

Q: We’ve talked before how you grew up with very few Asian Americans around you. Was there anyone you could talk to about films like that?

A: No. I tried. I’d say, “You’ve got to watch ‘Shaolin Soccer’” and the kids would say, “What?” It’s very different now. They sell manga at the Target in Northfield, which is crazy to me. Back then, you had to buy it on eBay and then hide in the bleachers to read it. The times are a changin’, and they’re changing in the direction of my interests.

Q: To go from that kind of atmosphere to working with James Hong, Michelle Yeoh and Jackie Chan must be challenging.

A: They were mythical beings in my head. But then you meet these people and it teaches you something about mankind. They’ve achieved their status because, first and foremost, they’re good people and professional. The second you meet Jackie, you realize there’s nothing he loves more than making movies. Once you realize you have the same goals, the intimidation goes away.

Q: What kind of music do you listen to?

A: The real answer is I listen to everything. Again, it’s all about assimilation. At one point, I got this book. Hold on. (He darts off camera for half a minute and returns with a copy of “Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! The Story of Pop Music” by Bob Stanley.) I got this when I was a teenager. It covers everything from ’50s skiffle to rap. It’s now more of a memento, but it was a great reference book as a kid.

Q: What kind of TV did you watch?

A: “MythBusters.” The late, great Grant Imahara was one of the few examples of Asian American representation I can remember. I was a Disney Channel kid. I learned English by watching Cartoon Network 10 hours a day one summer. That’s why I don’t have a thick Minnesota accent. I learned English from California voice actors.

Q: What do you like to do when you’re back in Minnesota?

A: My grandmother lives by the woods, so I like to walk back there. I recently started skeet shooting. There are places for that in the area. Desi Diner in Northfield is one of the best Indian restaurants I’ve ever eaten at. I’m serious. And you have to hit Taco Bell.

Q: They don’t have Taco Bell in Brooklyn?

A: It’s not the same. A 3 a.m. run in Northfield just hits different. And I have to go to that Culver’s. The burgers are just too good.

about the writer

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

