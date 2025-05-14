CNN’s Laura Coates reveals how she’s staying alert during Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

Few journalists could be better prepared to cover the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial than Laura Coates.
Her credentials include a law degree from the University of Minnesota and a stint with the Minneapolis-based firm Faegre & Benson. After serving as a federal prosecutor, she joined CNN in 2016, becoming the network’s chief legal analyst in 2023.
Coates, 45, also grew up in St. Paul hooked on hip-hop and frequently spotlights the genre’s top artists on “Laura Coates Live,” which airs on CNN at 10 p.m. weeknights.
Coates, who just launched a podcast that takes a deep dive into her latest assignment, spoke by phone Tuesday, about an hour after testimony had concluded for the day.
Q: Courtroom proceedings can be tedious. I assume this is not the case here.
A: No. The average trial makes you nod off. This is one that’s so high-profile and so fascinating. Rarely do you hear testimony with very graphic nature in a federal courtroom. It’s such a cultural moment. He’s an important person, but it’s about more than the specific allegations. It’s about industries, discrimination, Dr. Jekyll-and-Mr. Hyde personas and what it’s like for people who come to New York with a dream and get taken for a ride.
Q: That being said, sitting all day in a courtroom can be a challenge. How do you stay focused?
A: I always carry my snacks, I will become Joe Pesci in “Goodfellas” if I don’t have them. In court, you cannot open wrappers. I’m really covert. You may think I’m looking for a pen, but out comes a mini-Snickers bar that I unwrapped ahead of time. You have to plan ahead.