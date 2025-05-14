TV and Media

CNN’s Laura Coates reveals how she’s staying alert during Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

The former Minnesotan is covering the high-profile case while hosting “Laura Coates Live.”

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 9:34PM
CNN's Laura Coates of "Laura Coates Live" is a Minnesota native. (CNN)

Few journalists could be better prepared to cover the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial than Laura Coates.

Her credentials include a law degree from the University of Minnesota and a stint with the Minneapolis-based firm Faegre & Benson. After serving as a federal prosecutor, she joined CNN in 2016, becoming the network’s chief legal analyst in 2023.

Coates, 45, also grew up in St. Paul hooked on hip-hop and frequently spotlights the genre’s top artists on “Laura Coates Live,” which airs on CNN at 10 p.m. weeknights.

Coates, who just launched a podcast that takes a deep dive into her latest assignment, spoke by phone Tuesday, about an hour after testimony had concluded for the day.

Q: Courtroom proceedings can be tedious. I assume this is not the case here.

A: No. The average trial makes you nod off. This is one that’s so high-profile and so fascinating. Rarely do you hear testimony with very graphic nature in a federal courtroom. It’s such a cultural moment. He’s an important person, but it’s about more than the specific allegations. It’s about industries, discrimination, Dr. Jekyll-and-Mr. Hyde personas and what it’s like for people who come to New York with a dream and get taken for a ride.

Q: That being said, sitting all day in a courtroom can be a challenge. How do you stay focused?

A: I always carry my snacks, I will become Joe Pesci in “Goodfellas” if I don’t have them. In court, you cannot open wrappers. I’m really covert. You may think I’m looking for a pen, but out comes a mini-Snickers bar that I unwrapped ahead of time. You have to plan ahead.

Q: Anything else to keep you engaged?

A: I pretend I’m part of the trial, either for the defense or prosecution. How would I deal with this segment? What would I seize on from that person? It helps me understand the bigger picture.

Q: Where does your love for hip-hop come from?

A: My parents had eclectic tastes. I was almost put out of the car once because I failed to include Stevie Wonder in my list of best albums. I spent a lot of time at Electric Fetus. I was often in the hip-hop section because I have an affinity for storytelling.

Q: First album you bought?

A: You know what? It may have been a Brandy album. Or Digable Planets. Later, I bought more and more Jay-Z and Arrested Development. Lauryn Hill’s “Killing Me Softly” is my go-to song at karaoke. I end up believing I can really sing. I can’t.

Q: What did you do for fun growing up?

A: I played soccer, basketball and softball. I’m the youngest of three sisters. We would go around the lakes, Rollerblading, heading to Calhoun Square. I also spent lots of time doing theater.

Q: Most memorable role?

A: I loved being in the chorus for “Little Shop of Horrors.” I was the White Rabbit in a very eccentric version of “Alice in Wonderland.” I also took part in the Red Eye Theater’s “Reservoir Bitches,” an all-female version of “Reservoir Dogs.”

Q: Did you ever think about acting as a career?

A: I loved it as a hobby. But there’s a lot of creativity and performance that goes into being a lawyer and being on TV. There’s a new script every day.

Q: Best law movie?

A: “A Few Good Men.” I do love “My Cousin Vinny.” Marisa Tomei is hilarious.

Q: How often do you bring your kids to Minnesota?

A: They’re 12 and 11. They think of Minnesota as a second home. We always go to the State Fair. Sweet Martha’s Cookies, caramel apple sundaes, fresh milk, turkey drumsticks. I bring my own foil.

Q: Have they introduced you to new music?

A: My son got me into Kendrick Lamar. My daughter got me into Chappell Roan. They’re got great taste. They both play jazz instruments and know Motown. Sometimes they try to school me on Jay-Z.

Q: I’m guessing there are times when you are out with family that strangers want to berate you for being part of media. How do you handle that?

A: I’ve been blessed. Those threatening moments are few and far between. Often people just want to be heard, not validated. Just heard. I always welcome conversation.

Q: You’re dealing with so many serious issues on CNN. How do you refresh?

A: I make a point of taking my breaks and spending time with my kids. When I come home, I make sure the midnight hour is mine.

Q: What kind of TV do you watch during me time?

A: I love the NBA. I’m a season ticketholder for the Washington Wizards. I went to one of the first Timberwolves games. I love fast-paced shows like “The Pitt” and whodunit shows like “The White Lotus.” I’m also a huge “Housewives” fan.

Q: Oh, no.

A: Oh, no is right. You’d be surprised how many senators love it, too. It’s a great icebreaker.

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

