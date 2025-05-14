CNN’s Laura Coates reveals how she’s staying alert during Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

A: No. The average trial makes you nod off. This is one that’s so high-profile and so fascinating. Rarely do you hear testimony with very graphic nature in a federal courtroom. It’s such a cultural moment. He’s an important person, but it’s about more than the specific allegations. It’s about industries, discrimination, Dr. Jekyll-and-Mr. Hyde personas and what it’s like for people who come to New York with a dream and get taken for a ride.