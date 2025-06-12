John Gorka, one of Minnesota’s greatest folk singers, has a problem with Bob Dylan movie

A: I’m in the middle of Doris Kearns Goodwin’s “An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s.” I lived through that time, but I didn’t pay that much attention. I remember being kind of against [Lyndon] Johnson because of the Vietnam War, but my third- and fourth-grade teacher told us he was doing a lot of good. I was just in Ann Arbor, and I mentioned to the audience that was where the idea for the Peace Corps was born. It was also the site of the Great Society speech.