John Gorka, one of Minnesota’s greatest folk singers, has a problem with Bob Dylan movie

John Gorka belongs on the list of greatest musicians who currently call Minnesota home. In addition to writing beloved ballads like “Love Is Our Cross to Bear” and “Blue Chalk,” the 66-year-old baritone has harmonized with Shawn Colvin, Nanci Griffith and Suzanne Vega.
But Gorka, who lives near Stillwater, is far from a household name. That’s partly because of the declining popularity of folk music. It’s also because he keeps a low profile, saving his quick wit for performances, which include a stop Saturday at the Parkway in Minneapolis.
Gorka, who is preparing to put out his 16th studio album later this year, spoke last week via Zoom from New Jersey, where he had played the previous evening.
Q: I’m sure when you started off, there was this romance about being out on the road. Is that still there?
A: I like long-distance drives where I can let my mind go. Sometimes it leads to songs. Then you’ve got to see if you remember what you came up with.
Q: How else do you entertain yourself?
A: Sometimes rental cars have satellite radio. That’s fun. I like audio books a lot.
Q: What’s the last one you listened to?