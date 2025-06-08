Justin: Why you should catch these seven classic Alfred Hitchcock films on Netflix

Netflix usually focuses more on Adam Sandler movies than the classics. So it’s a pleasant surprise to see the streaming service showcasing seven of Alfred Hitchcock’s best, including “Psycho,” “Rear Window” and “The Birds.”
You’ll marvel at how well they hold up.
“His films are still as good as ever,” said Rob Silberman, who has been teaching a class on Hitchcock at the University of Minnesota for more than two decades. “They’re not just antiques or costume dramas that feel detached. The excitement is still there.”
Despite the heavy push from Netflix — it also just added 2012’s “Hitchcock,” with Anthony Hopkins hamming it up in the title role — a significant number of subscribers are bound to ignore the invitation to revisit the past. They’re too busy counting the days before the July 25 release of “Happy Gilmore 2.”
That’s a mistake.
Hitchcock’s films aren’t always great. Too many of them have abrupt, sloppy endings that suggest the rotund director wanted to wrap before his three-steak dinner got cold. At times the camera operator exhibits more pizzazz than the actors.
But if you want to appreciate the twists and turns of contemporary flicks, his work is required viewing.
“Sinners” is getting props for the way director Ryan Coogler lulls the audience into thinking they’re getting a dissertation on racial tension in 1930s Mississippi, waiting until the second half of the film to unleash vampires. But Hitchcock pulled off that trick 60 years earlier in “The Birds.” It takes nearly an hour before Minnesotan Tippi Hedren and the townspeople face their first full-fledged attack from above.