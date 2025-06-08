Justin: Why you should catch these seven classic Alfred Hitchcock films on Netflix

“It’s always a win to be in an environment with other human beings,” said Barry Kryshka, executive director of the Twin Cities-based Trylon Cinema, which just wrapped up its annual Hitchcock Film Festival. “People sometimes ask why they should go to the theater when they can watch films on a quality screen at home. Well, you can get drunk in your basement, but it hasn’t killed the appeal of going to bars. There’s something special about that communal experience.”