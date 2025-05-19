Justin: Can Barbie survive the Trump tariffs?

President Donald Trump thinks kids can get by without 30 dolls this Christmas. He has a point. Heck, even three dolls would have been a luxury in the 1930s, when Marlys Burgess was growing up in Bertha, Minn.
“I was on a farm. I had no friends,” she said. “I just had my Shirley Temple doll. It moved with me. Now, kids have 15 dolls and they throw them in a toy box.”
Burgess, now 87, is making up for lost time. For more than 35 years, she’s owned and operated Mrs. B’s Dolls Plus, a store in Blaine so cluttered that the fire marshal recently forced her to haul away some of her inventory on a 30-foot trailer.
The business, marked with a dilapidated sign in the front lawn, is still tough to navigate. Plastic containers block access to shelves lined with toys dating back to the 19th century. Raggedy Anns lie buried under a pile of Cabbage Patch Kids. A recently acquired box of Barbies has yet to be unpacked. It could be a scene straight out of “Hoarders.”
“I don’t like that word,” said Burgess, who relies on two hearing aids and an oxygen tank, nearly tripping on her air tube several times as she ventured down the narrow aisles. “I’m a collector.”
Burgess would love to clear space by moving more merchandise. But times were tough long before Trump started threatening tariffs.
Doll sales, according to Circana, sank 21% between 2019 and 2024 while other categories soared. Building sets, which include Lego bricks and Magna-Tiles, shot up 97% during that same period.
Burgess, who also repairs doll clothes and accessories, said the importers she used to rely on went out of business several years ago — and it’s nearly impossible to find U.S. manufacturers to take their place. She’s hoping that an American company that still makes Barbie stands will fill her recent order, even though they’ll charge her much more than the Chinese counterparts that no longer exist.