Justin: Twin Cities board game nights are anything but boring

Meeting new people in Minnesota can be tough. It can be a lot easier when you’re battling for control of the galaxy.
Board game nights, once intimate enough to take place in coffee shops and church basements, have graduated to Minnesota community centers and microbreweries where strangers bond over their mutual love of dice, cards and wordplay.
Christina Horn, a mother of two who moved to Minneapolis from Texas last year, didn’t know a soul at the Richfield Community Center where she turned up on a recent Saturday for its monthly game gathering. She was quickly welcomed by regulars, eager to introduce her to games like Diatoms in which competitors build mosaics out of microscopic algae cells.
“It’s hard to meet new people, especially as an adult,” said Horn, who contributed a jumbo bag of chips to a snack table that eventually included strawberries, pistachios and pretzels. “We’ve just now settled in enough where we go on outings like this to find friends. That’s the goal.”
At St. Paul’s Bad Weather Brewery, which hosts game nights every other Tuesday, newcomers blend in with veterans like John Vestrum, who boasted that his teenage daughter did her senior project on how board games are the perfect icebreakers for people who are socially awkward or on the spectrum.
“It gives them an excuse to interact with people, but with rules and regulations,” said Vestrum, who works for IT at Minnesota Public Radio. “It’s not like walking into a bar. You know what you’re going to do.”
Places like Bad Weather are eager to fill their ample spaces with more than pub quizzes and stand-up comedy. They’re surfing a wave that’s been rising since the pandemic, which forced families to raid their closets and pull out dust-covered boxes of Monopoly and Scrabble.
According to Fortune Business Insights, the tabletop market was worth around $13 billion last year, a number expected to jump to $32 billion by 2032.