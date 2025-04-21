Justin: Minnesota sports legends pay tribute to KSTP’s Joe Schmit

Mike Tice, former Vikings head coach: “We used to do a live show after the games on Sundays. That made it harder on me. Sometimes, I’d be beating myself up after a loss or be excited after a win and want to spend time with family and friends. But the one thing that was constant was Joe’s appreciation for me coming in to do the show with a positive attitude and energy. He was very delicate in how he phrased the questions about how something might have gone wrong.”