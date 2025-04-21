Justin: Minnesota sports legends pay tribute to KSTP’s Joe Schmit

A few weeks after deciding he would be leaving KSTP-TV, sports anchor Joe Schmit started to have second thoughts. And then he worked the Super Bowl shift.
“I think I’ve worked 42 of the last 45 Super Bowls,” Schmit said last week in a phone interview from Salt Lake City, where he was scheduled to give a speech. “I kept thinking, ‘I’ve got a big-screen TV at home. What I’d rather be doing is watch the game there.’”
Not that Schmit will have lots of time on his hands once he steps away from TV duties on April 30. He’s in big demand as a public speaker. He’s helping develop a musical based on “The Right Thing to Do,” a children’s book he co-authored with Joe Mauer. He also plans to travel more. He and his wife, Laura, will celebrate his retirement with a visit to Ecuador and the Galápagos Islands.
But for now, Schmit is swamped with accepting well wishes from viewers, fellow broadcasters and athletes he has covered for four decades.
“It’s overwhelming,” said Schmit, who also served as the station’s sports director. “People are saying the kind of things they would say at my funeral. But it’s really, really nice. You touch people in ways you didn’t realize.”
In honor of his career and contributions, we asked some famous admirers to share their thoughts.
Mike Tice, former Vikings head coach: “We used to do a live show after the games on Sundays. That made it harder on me. Sometimes, I’d be beating myself up after a loss or be excited after a win and want to spend time with family and friends. But the one thing that was constant was Joe’s appreciation for me coming in to do the show with a positive attitude and energy. He was very delicate in how he phrased the questions about how something might have gone wrong.”
Mark Rosen, former WCCO-TV sports anchor: “He did a really good job with storytelling. The stories he did that struck me the most were the ones he did on [former St. Paul Saints president] Mike Veeck when his daughter, Rebecca, was going blind. He avoided the sportscaster vernacular and told us a really human story.”