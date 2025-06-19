Eat & Drink

It’s National Martini Day, so shake things up by making your own

We asked cocktail maestro Nick Kosevich for tips on crafting the best martini, and it only takes three ingredients.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 19, 2025 at 5:00PM
Earl Giles Restaurant and Bar has a “three-martini lunch” offering on Fridays, when a three-martini flight — rose, lemon drop and espresso — is $12. (Provided by Earl Giles)

Talk about a drink with staying power.

The history of martinis is hotly debated, but versions of it first appeared in cocktail books in the late 1800s. The cocktail has evolved over time, garnished first with cherries and then olives, lemons and onions, surged in popularity during Prohibition and became a pop culture icon, thanks to James Bond.

Its popularity hasn’t waned; the proof lies in the myriad flavors now available on cocktail menus and the enthusiasm of home mixologists. It even has its own holiday.

In honor of National Martini Day, celebrated each year on June 19, we turned to Nick Kosevich, CEO of Earl Giles’ Minneapolis bottling division, for tips and trivia about the classic drink:

The true test: Lots of drinks get thrown into the “martini” category just based on the fact that they are served in a martini glass. There is, in fact, only one true martini, and that consists of gin, dry vermouth and orange bitters.

Oh, the possibilities: Even with just three ingredients, there’s an infinite number of variations possible when you consider the more than 2,500 distinct gin brands produced in the world as well as several vermouth brands.

The secret to a great martini: The trick is the ratio. If I’m drinking them before noon, I do a reverse martini (2 ounces dry vermouth, 1 ounce gin, 2 dashes orange bitters). If it’s between lunch and dinner, I’m drinking equal parts martinis (1½ ounce gin, 1½ ounce dry vermouth, 2 dashes of orange bitters). And my preferred formula for the “after sunset and beyond” hours is 2-to-1 (2 ounces gin, 1 ounce dry vermouth, 2 dashes of orange bitters).

Cheers to history buffs: Ernest Hemingway’s favorite martini, the Montgomery, was named after World War II British [Field Marshal] Bernard Law Montgomery. Hemingway believed Montgomery’s battle tactics required a 15-to-1 advantage in numbers and mirrored this ratio in his martini order: 15 parts gin to 1 part vermouth.

Preferred gins: Earl Giles, of course. [Kosevich is its CEO.] It’s the most expressive vapor-distilled gin with 10 botanicals. It’s a gateway gin for those not yet in love with gin, and holds up nicely in a martini. Other favorites are Monkey 47, Botanist and Gin Mare Mediterranean gin.

Preferred vermouth: Dolin Dry — there are others, but stick with this. The vermouth is really important in martinis. Make sure to keep it refrigerated once it’s open.

Preferred orange bitters: Bittercube. Full stop. [Kosevich is a co-founder.]

The recipe for a perfect martini: Don’t just make one. The reason we tend to crack a beer or open a bottle of wine instead of making cocktails is the ease of getting the alcohol into our bloodstream. Your freezer is your friend here. With the 2:1 classic ratio, you could blend 2 bottles of gin, 1 bottle of vermouth and 30 dashes of bitters and voila! Three bottles of martini.

Or try your hand at a flavored version with these recipes.

Rose Martini

Makes 1 drink.

From Nick Kosevich of Earl Giles in Minneapolis.

  • 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) gin
    • ½ oz. (1 tbsp.) rose vermouth
      • 1 dash orange bitters

        Directions

        Add ingredients in a cocktail shaker and stir until combined. Pour into a chilled martini class and serve.

        Bacon ‘Martini’

        Serves 4.

        This recipe, from “Betty Crocker Cookbook,” 11th edition, appeared in the Star Tribune’s Taste section in 2011. While it’s technically not a martini by mixologist standards, it is a fun cocktail.

        • 4 slices bacon
          • 2 tsp. brown sugar
            • ½ c. vodka
              • ⅓ c. apple-flavored brandy
                • ⅓ c. apple cider
                  • 2 tbsp. real maple syrup
                    • ¼ c. small ice cubes or shaved ice
                      • 4 apple slices, for garnish

                        Directions

                        Chill stemmed glasses in freezer.

                        Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line pan with foil. Coat both sides of bacon with brown sugar, pressing into bacon. Place on pan. Bake 10 to 15 minutes or until bacon is crisp and sugar is bubbly. Cool on cooling rack.

                        Add vodka, brandy, apple cider and maple syrup to ice in martini shaker; shake or stir and pour into glasses, straining out ice.

                        Garnish each with a skewer holding 1 piece of bacon and an apple slice.

                        about the writer

                        Nicole Hvidsten

                        Taste Editor

                        Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

