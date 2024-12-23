I love a good cocktail, nice wine and the occasional beer, yet not everyone does. Many of our friends and most of my family won’t touch the stuff. As a friend and host, it doesn’t seem fair to offer mere soda while others are popping champagne. Happily, there are delicious alternatives for that festive toast.
Classic NA drinks you can make at home
Master the dirty martini and a Minneapolis Mule, no spirits required.
I’m not talking about overly sweet fruited mocktails. You’ll find a range of botanical libations inspired by alcoholic spirits, zesty mixers and creative tonics for mature, complex drinks, fit for a New Year’s gala or intimate gatherings.
When it comes to spirits that mimic the flavors of a high-end gin, Seedlip Garden 108 comes close. A bright, botanical alternative with vegetal, herby notes, this makes a fine NA gin and tonic with a slice of lime. Whisk in a little honey and lots of lemon for stinging Bee’s Knees. There’s also the Seedlip Notas de Agave, a spin on tequila, and the Seedlip Spice 94 works beautifully in rum-based cocktails. It’s especially good mixed with ginger beer and lime. Seedlip is available in select liquor stores and online.
And when it comes shaking up craft NA cocktails, Minnesota-made Sweet Haven Tonics makes things simple. Their ready-to-pour mixers cover the classics — Mocktail Mule, Lavender Lemon Drop, Spicy Margarita, Old Fashioned — and can also do double duty as a base for spirited offerings. Find them in stores and online, or visit their craft cocktail room in New Ulm.
There’s not always a need for specialty ingredients. Delicious drinks can be made with ingredients already in the kitchen — even the NA dirty martini, which is the ultimate challenge. How can you replicate that uniquely briny, savory, steely and refreshing drink? Preserved lemons, a kitchen workhorse, can do a lot for this drink. Add fresh lemons, green olives and a splash of quality tonic water and you have a bracing, elegant cocktail worthy of the fanciest glass (see recipe).
Spirit-free libations expand our cocktail universe, adding variety and verve and inviting everyone to join in the fun.
NA Dirty Martini
Makes 2 drinks.
The key to this elegant NA martini is preserved lemon. Muddled with fresh lemon and sugar, the mash of sweet, bitter and mildly acidic is balanced and bright. Garnish with a few olives, a classy touch. This drink can be made in batches and is best served icy cold. Find preserved lemons in well-stocked grocery stores or online. From Beth Dooley.
- 1 tbsp. finely chopped preserved lemon
- 2 tsp. sugar
- 1 c. (8 oz.) tonic
- 2 slices fresh lemon wheels
- 8 to 10 green olives, for garnish
Directions
Distribute equal amounts of preserved lemon and sugar to 2 sturdy glasses and lightly muddle them together. Add equal amounts of tonic to each glass, then drop a lemon slice into each glass. Refrigerate the drinks until icy cold. Serve garnished with olives.
Minneapolis Mule
Makes 2 drinks.
Fresh grated and candied ginger is the key to this lively libation. An optional shot of Seedlip Spice 94 adds notes of allspice and cardamom, but the drink stands on its own without it.
- ¼ c. lime juice
- 2 tbsp. light honey or agave syrup
- 2 tsp. grated fresh ginger
- 4 pieces candied ginger, optional
- ½ c. club soda
- 1 ½ c. ginger ale or ginger beer
- ½ c. (4 oz.) Seedlip Spice 94, optional
- Ice
- Lime slices for garnish
Directions
Distribute equal portions of the lime juice, honey and grated ginger to two sturdy glasses or copper mugs and stir together. Add 2 pieces of candied ginger to each. Distribute equal amounts of the club soda and ginger ale to the glasses and lightly stir together. Stir in the Seedlip Spice 94, if using. Add a few ice cubes and serve garnished with lime slices.
Beth Dooley is the author of “The Perennial Kitchen.” Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.
