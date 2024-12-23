Classic NA drinks you can make at home

There’s not always a need for specialty ingredients. Delicious drinks can be made with ingredients already in the kitchen — even the NA dirty martini, which is the ultimate challenge. How can you replicate that uniquely briny, savory, steely and refreshing drink? Preserved lemons, a kitchen workhorse, can do a lot for this drink. Add fresh lemons, green olives and a splash of quality tonic water and you have a bracing, elegant cocktail worthy of the fanciest glass (see recipe).