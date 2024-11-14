How to stock the best home bar like the bon vivant you are
From budget friendly to elevated, we have recommendations for wine, spirits, beer, THC and mixers — and the glasses you’ll need to serve them.
Let’s face it. When hosting a holiday gathering, there is little counter space with party platters battling for elbow room with glassware, wines and spirits.
Perhaps some streamlining is in order. As you look to narrow down your bar cart, it’s about having the good stuff rather than everything in between. For Carter Averbeck, founder/owner of OmformeDesign, that starts with drinkware that syncs with what’s being poured. He said it’s more about setting a tone that treats your guests to an experience — and enjoying each other’s company — rather than being fancy.
“We don’t really create experiences anymore and it’s important to just sort of slow down in this fast-paced life,” Averbeck said. “A gathering creates that ability to slow down. It doesn’t have to be formal — you can do it in a casual environment very easily.”
Our experts have you covered as you start to think about the holiday entertaining season, whether it’s glassware or recommending beer, wines, spirits, mixers, THC beverages or NA drinks to pour into them.
First-class glassware
What glassware to stock in your bar depends on what you plan to serve. One strategy is to stick to these multitaskers, which not only will help you streamline, but will also leave room to relax, sit back and enjoy your company. Cheers to that.
Champagne/coupe: The flat bottom and wide design allow the bubbles to “tickle your nose” as you drink the sweet concoction. Great news for us, the original Champagne glass designed in the 1600s — and stayed popular until the 1930s, when it fell out of favor for the modern, fluted design — is staging a comeback. These days, it’s used for not only sparklers, but as a favorite vessel for the fancy cocktails poured by mixologists. “It’s been revolutionized,” Averbeck said.
Shop for it at Target ($6.99, set of four), Ikea, World Market, West Elm, Williams Sonoma and more.
Sling glass or tall/highball: A sling glass, long and narrow with a wide top, is the most fun and dramatic of these options. But any way you pour it, having some type of tall, narrow glassware on hand is great for slinging colorful and tropical drinks. “Maybe it’s because one can see all the lovely color in those fruity cocktails,” Averbeck said, adding that drinks poured into it such as a grasshopper, golden Cadillac or pink squirrel can stand in for a heavy dessert to end a meal on a festive note. Highballs can also serve double duty as a pretty water glass; add a slice of lemon to boost flavor and presentation.
Shop for it at Ikea ($9.99, set of six), Target, HomeGoods, Williams Sonoma and more.
Lowball/whiskey glass: Also known as an Old Fashioned glass, this classic never goes out of style for drink aficionados. The wide opening is meant for a large block of ice, which gives poured cocktails an instant chill and melts slowly to not dilute the good stuff. While its origin is set somewhere around the 19th century, the glasses really took off in the United States during the 20th century, according to Averbeck.
Shop for it at Crate & Barrel, Sur la Table, Williams Sonoma, Target, Ikea, World Market, Kohl’s and more.
Cordial glass: They may be small, but cordial glasses are multitaskers; use them to serve an aperitif before dinner or digestif post-dinner. You can buy them at home and kitchen stores, although “the best cordial glasses you can find on the secondary market such as an estate sale, consignment shop or antique store for next to nothing,” Averbeck said. “They’re usually cut crystal and they’re beautiful.”
Shop for it at consignment and antiques stores; kitchen and home stores including Macy’s ($37, set of four) and more.
Stemless wine glass: No need to fret about the proper stemware for reds and whites. These flat-bottomed glasses work for both. And as an added bonus, the shape makes it less prone to accidental tipping and spilling. Not that your guests would ever do — or have ever done — that.
Shop for it at Crate and Barrel ($2.95 per glass), Target, Kohl’s and more.
Pint glass: This is a great option to have around for your beer-loving guests who prefer not to sip straight from the bottle or can. The glasses also work great for THC drinks and, like the highball, can double as a water glass. We especially love ones designed with rounded edges at the bottom for some curves.
Shop for it at Ikea ($11.99, set of six), Target and more.
Nancy Ngo
From the vine
At holiday gatherings, there are usually two camps of wine drinkers: those who love to hunt out special pours from interesting makers, bubbling over with tasting notes and reasons for the selection; and those who arrive toting that distinctive box.
To get to a list of six crowd-pleasers, we talked to Adam Witherspoon, notable beverage expert who has worked at such lauded restaurants as Martina and Mara and is a co-founder of 3Leche beverage company. Witherspoon gave us a range of wines, including a splurge for those who love to rhapsodize over a great bottle’s attributes and one that will charm the whole table without breaking the bank.
Pavette pinot noir: “From the producers of Marine Layer Wines in Sonoma comes this very gluggable, bouncy crowd-pleaser. Truly a golden retriever of pinot noirs,” said Witherspoon.
From $13; shop for it at Zipps Liquors, the Wine Shop (Wayzata), the Little Wine Shoppe, Westside Wine and Spirits, North Loop Wine and Spirits, Central Avenue Liquors, South Lyndale Liquors, Edina Liquor
Tenuta di Carleone Chianti Classico: “It’s an exceptional bridging wine at this moment in the seasons. This Chianti presents true to its varietal roots with unexpected lightness. Innovation and tradition have come together harmoniously. Plus, it’s an affordable Chianti Classico. But if you want to see what happens when Chianti meets Burgundy, look out for their Guercio and Uno bottlings,” Witherspoon said.
From $34; shop for it at Thomas Liquors, Kowalski’s, Henry & Son, North Loop Wine & Spirits, France 44, Underground Vine & Leaf, South Lyndale Liquors, Surdyk’s
Helenental Roschitz #GVLTAT Gruner Veltliner: “If you’re looking for a drinker, not a thinker, look no further. Bright, zippy, citrusy, eminently quaffable and in a liter? Great. Consider this my RSVP to the Gruner party.”
From $12; shop for it at Haskell’s, Liquor Barrel West 7th, McDonald’s Liquor and Wine, France 44, Vinifera Wines and Ales, Underground Vine & Leaf
Franz Gojer Sauvignon Blanc: “An under-the-radar benchmark producer from northern Italy that churns out some of the most elegant wine I’ve tasted from the area, pound for pound. This sauv blanc has structure, acidity, alpine herbaceousness and a little grip that makes it excellent for food or by itself. And honestly, at this price, we’re all getting it at a steal.”
From $26; shop for it at South Lyndale Liquors
Domaine Montessuit Ayze Grande Reserve NV: “I’m a Champagne [snob], but my god, it’s expensive to be such a snob. Fortunately, the under-represented Savoie region of southeastern France blesses us with this lottery-ticket bubbles,” Witherspoon said. “Ignore the fact that you have no idea where this comes from (Ayze), what the grape is (gringet) or what to expect when you drink it (textured and full bubbles with a lasting interplay of mineral and floral aromatics), and just grab a bottle or three while we can all still get it at this sinfully affordable price.”
From $42; shop for it at Henry & Son
Terre Dei Buth Frizzante Bianco: “It’s fruity but dry, fizzy, fun, and asks absolutely nothing of you other than to enjoy the company with which you drink it, and to not forget to keep pouring it. It’s prosecco in everything but name. Even a snob like me knows to keep a couple bottles on hand for anytime friends and family come over … or when I had a hard day … or when I had a good day … or when I simply just made it through a day.”
From $13; shop for it at the Little Wine Shoppe, McDonald’s Liquor and Wine, Sentyrz Liquor, Central Avenue Liquors, Edina Liquor York, Henry & Son, Mac’s Liquor, Cork Dork, Lakeside Liquors, Heritage Liquor, Westside Wine & Spirits, Stinson Wine, Beer and Spirits, Dabbler Depot, Wine Republic
Joy Summers
Making spirits bright
Setting up a home bar is an art. On the one hand, it’s the host’s duty to make sure common and favorite spirits are on hand, but it’s also an opportunity to introduce new flavors and products. The challenge is making sure we’re buying bottles that won’t end up gathering dust for years to come. (Everyone who has that ancient bottle of crème de menthe languishing understands.)
To find the coolest of the special liquors, we tapped Bridgit Loeffelholz of the Dampfwerk Distillery in St. Louis Park. Loeffelholz also created the WildChld bar menu we’re obsessing over, and she knows where to push boundaries and how to make those risks feel like comfort.
“I recognize flair as an embodiment of a person’s style and taste,” said Loeffelholz. “A tertiary factor is how they can speak to the spirit and its intentionality.”
Bottles to impress
Louis Roque La Vieille Prune: “Unlike other fruit brandies (Armagnac, cognac, eau de vies), prune brandies carry ruby tones and soft caramelization notes that strike a chord of warmth that you would gravitate toward for a spiced liqueur but still have the bold nose esters that one would get if you were to grab an audacious whiskey,” she said. “A sophisticated sip that leaves a slight nectar on your lips, this spirit will set the tone for your nightcap conversation.”
From $53; shop for it at South Lyndale Liquors
The Dampfwerk Orange Liqueur: “You can’t blame me, but this newly launched liqueur features a unique fruit brandy base distillate: obstler. The last and only time it was seen in the United States was in 2016. Other than that, it ceased to exist until the Dampfwerk squirreled it into this cocktail ingredient wheelhouse. Obstler is a medley of distilled fruit. Ours features plums, apricots, pears and apples. All in the ease of supporting the juicy profile of orange before it turns artificial. Use this instead of Cointreau.”
$18; shop for it at Dampfwerk and where their spirits are sold: Cork Dork, Dabbler Depot, Edina Liquor, Kowalski’s, Total Wine and more
BCN gin: “Hailing from Barcelona, this is an expressive gin that is built off the base of a pomace brandy. With Mediterranean botanicals and musty fruit notes, I forecast that this gin will fit well with those who are looking to whip up an herbaceous martini or incorporate it into a turf-cocktail. Don’t like martinis? This will thrive in a punch setting with you and your friends.”
$35; shop for it at Mount Royal Bottle Shop (Duluth), North Loop Wine & Spirits, Solo Vino and Henry & Son
Becherovka: “I will pitch this universal Czech liqueur that works in almost everything. It’s flirty, isn’t overzealous on the nose, so it’s going to be your plug-and-play in many drinks or on its own as a nightcap,” said Loeffelholz.
$28; shop for it at Haskell’s, Midway Liquor, Thomas Liquors, Total Wine, South Lyndale Liquors and more.
Standard bottles
These are the building blocks for the most common drinks that are the best kind of crowd-pleasers. We took our cues from Loeffelholz and recommend these bottles; all are widely available at most local liquor stores.
Four Roses Bourbon: Everyone can agree, this is the best bourbon for mixing into cocktails when keeping a budget in mind. It’s a solid base as far as bourbons go, and isn’t too painful to buy if this isn’t your thing. The likelihood of leftovers is slim. $20
Gray Whale Gin: In this day and age, when gins are getting hyperlocal flavors, Gray Whale brings a beachy brightness to cocktails with trace amounts of salinity. It performs in all the standard gin ways: with tonic or as a Negroni, but it’s gentle on the pininess that can turn some folks away from gin drinks. $30
Mount Gay Rum, Eclipse Gold: There’s mounting fan movement with rum and everyone can agree: There are better uses for sugar cane than using it to make the brand you drank with Cokes in college. Mount Gay rum includes caramel back notes usually present in more expensive bottles. Try it simply mixed with tonic or in an Old Fashioned. $22
Espolon Blanco Tequila: Smooth and clean, this is a pure representation of Mexico’s spirit that plays just as well in a shot glass as it does in a margarita. $25
45th Parallel Vodka: One of the first regional vodkas, this Wisconsin bottle will impress those friends who are fiercely dedicated to Gray Goose. $27
Keeper’s Heart: This is another local bottle that’s better than the big guys, and it’s a great price. For friends who love a shot of Jameson, slide them Keeper’s Heart instead. Made in Minneapolis by a distiller who relocated from Ireland, it’s perfect for hoisting in celebration with friends. $25
Joy Summers
A festive six-pack
Gathering a good assortment of brews is essential to surviving the whirlwind. It should include beers to satisfy a variety of tastes and complement a range of foods. Something light, something spicy, a hopped-up IPA and a boozy, warming sipper are all worth a spot on the list.
You’ll need something crisp and easy-drinking to satisfy light lager drinking guests. But it’s the holidays. Why not spruce it up with something a little more interesting? Früh Kölsch from Cölner Hofbräu Früh KG in Cologne, Germany, is a perfect option. This golden German ale brings a delicately balanced blend of grainy malt, spicy hops and subtle notes of fermentation-derived apple. From $13.50 for a four-pack
You will also want a beer for your friends who don’t drink alcohol. Our own Summit Brewing Co. has you covered with its Nialas series. For the holidays, I recommend the Irish Dark. This convincing Irish-style stout is light-bodied but full-flavored. Dry, roasty malt leads, bringing notes of French roast coffee and bitter dark chocolate. A hint of caramel sneaks in mid-palate. If stouts aren’t your thing, try Nialas IPA or Latitude lager-style beer. From $10.99 for a six-pack
Summit Winter Ale has been a Minnesota holiday tradition since 1987. Brewed in the tradition of the English winter warmers, the deep-mahogany color sets up a malty palate of toasted bread crust, nuts, bittersweet chocolate and dried fruits. Moderate bitterness and spicy/minty hop flavors keep it balanced and provide a subtle reminder of winter’s chill. From $8.99 for a four-pack
To experience a genuine English winter warmer, try Harvey’s Christmas Ale from Harvey & Son Ltd. The brewery calls this rich barleywine “Christmas pudding as a beer.” Aromas of candied plums and orange peel greet the nose with the first sip. They carry into the palate along with malty caramel, toast, bread crust and chocolate. At 7.5% alcohol, it is on the low end for barleywine style. It’s a satisfying sipper that won’t knock you out. From $4.50 per bottle
The fruity and spicy fermentation flavors of Belgian ales naturally express the holiday season. The strong, dark St. Bernardus Christmas Ale from Brouwerij St. Bernardus is one of my favorites. This warming ale bursts with dark and dried fruits like dates, prunes and plums. Creamy caramel malt with tinges of chocolate envelops them in a sensuous embrace. Belgian yeast brings hints of anise and clove spice. It’s full and rich, but true to Belgian styles finishes dry with a bit of balancing bitterness. From $17.99 for a four-pack
No holiday six-pack would be complete without Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale. A highly anticipated holiday release for 40 years, it also happens to be one of the best IPAs made. To brew this straightforward, fresh-hop IPA, freshly picked hops are rushed from the field to the brewhouse in a matter of hours or days to capture the brightest citrus aroma and flavor. Centennial and Cascade varieties give it intense grapefruit and citrus character, accompanied by resinous pine. It all sits on a bed of luscious, caramelized malt. From $11.50 for a six-pack
Michael Agnew
Supercool mixes, sans alcohol
It’s a hospitality miss not to include nonalcoholic beverages in the bar lineup. A good time means everyone can toast with something special — from designated drivers to those living a booze-free lifestyle. These are our favorite NA beverages that always run dry at every party.
Ghia Aperitif (NA): Loeffelholz included this in her bottle picks, saying, “I adore this product for its ability to foam up in a shaken beverage, being playful with Lapsang tea so that I feel like I’m sipping on an NA scotch boulevardier. With a shelf life of three weeks, it will happily be your sidekick through the holiday season.” Sip on its own over ice or a bright bitter drink or try it with a little Sprite as a spritz.
From $35 a bottle; shop for it at Golden Fig, Marigold, Target, Zero Proof, Surdyk’s, Whole Foods and more
Sauna Water: I brought this to an event recently and my friends were actively fighting over it for pouring crisp and fresh over ice or into a glass with some gin. Made as a collaboration between Duluth’s Portage brewing and Cedar + Stone Sauna company, this effervescent drink is fill of crisp up north botanicals with a dry finish.
$12.99 for a four-pack; shop for it at Mount Royal Bottle Shop (Duluth), 1010 Washington Wine & Spirits, Dabbler Depot, Hennepin Lake Liquors and more
Earl Giles Ginger Ale: Ginger ale is one of those beverages that should just always be stocked. It works as a mixer, is complex enough on its own and comes in clutch if you’re feeling under the weather. Earl Giles made its beverage debut with a zesty ginger beer, but I love their ale even more because it’s a little more chill.
$10 for a four-pack; shop for it at the northeast Minneapolis distillery or online at cqearlgiles.com
Sweet Haven Tonics: We first came across this mixer, made in New Ulm, Minn., at Farmer’s Kitchen + Bar in Minneapolis and were instantly smitten. The creative concentrate combinations — apple, thyme and cardamom; pear, rosemary and vanilla bean; and cranberry, juniper and lemongrass, to name a few — need nothing more than sparkling water and a garnish to result in a complex (and delicious) spirit-free cocktail. Have them pull double duty as a mixer for spirited drinks, too.
From $15.99 for 8 ounces; find a stockist or buy it online at sweethaventonics.com
Joy Summers
Tips for THC beverages
A newer addition to some home bars might be a colorful lineup of canned beverages that don’t contain any alcohol. They do, however, contain THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, which Minnesota legalized for consumption in 2022. Since then, the market is growing for beverages that contain THC and other cannabinoids that are derived from hemp plants. You’ll find those cans at many liquor stores, and while the flavors, from sophisticated herbal brews to tropical fruit punches, might be all that guides your choices, Mejken Thompson, co-owner of the Wine Thief and Ale Jail stores in St. Paul and Crystal, says there is more to it when curating a selection of THC beverages for a party.
Start by paying attention to the dose. The legal limit of THC per serving is 5mg, but you’ll see cans with double that dose, meant to be split into two servings.
“I like the low-dose ones,” Thompson said. “Much like a glass of wine or a beer, I might have more than one in an evening, without having to worry that I’m going to get to a point where I feel really high.”
Next, look on the back of the can, where a QR code will direct you to more information about the variety of cannabinoids in the can. “By and large, what we’re getting is THC — that’s the one that gives you the feeling that you’re high,” Thompson said. “The other ones that can be put in are usually added separately, as if you were putting salt and sugar in your cookie dough.”
Though the other compounds are not psychoactive, they can have different effects that can alter the vibe of a holiday soiree. CBD, for example, is a common one that can soothe anxiety and bring about relaxation. Some compounds can sharpen one’s focus, soothe sore muscles, or help with sleep. Some just make the effects of the THC last longer. For a festive gathering, maybe avoid the nighttime blends.
One unique blend Thompson likes is Happi brand’s Glow, which contains 5mg THC, 5mg CBD, 3mg CBG and 2mg CBN. Local brand You Betcha! Cannabis Co. makes teas with THC and lion’s mane mushrooms that can boost one’s mood.
There aren’t quite THC sommeliers yet, but when in doubt, ask a staffer at the store for guidance on the best beverages for your personal bar.
Look out for sugar, which can be upward of 30 grams per serving in some of the fruitier drinks, or ones that resemble soda pop. Those can be fun for a night out, or around a bonfire, Thompson said.
If pairing THC drinks with food, Thompson likes the low-dose, low-sugar Heti brand, a Native-owned line of beverages made with Minnesota botanicals, such as blueberry and rose hip, or cedar, maple and wild mint. And Find Wunder is a California brand that specifically touts low-sugar content in flavors like watermelon basil.
But if you want to go sweet, Oliphant Brewing in Wisconsin makes flavors such as blueberry cheesecake and apple cinnamon crumble. “You could put that on your dessert bar in lieu of sweets,” she said. Crack open the can and let people share.
As for serving THC beverages, chilled or over ice is usually best. Many of them do well with the cocktail treatment, served in a glass and with a garnish, like dehydrated citrus slices. Cann Social Tonic’s grapefruit rosemary flavor could be poured into a goblet and paired with a splash of tonic and a sprig of herbs, like a Spanish gin and tonic.
Be sure to clearly label THC beverages — and set them up away from the alcohol, Thompson advised. The FDA recommends not having both THC and alcohol at the same time. “For beginners, it’s kind of one or the other,” she said. “And definitely not accessible to kids.”
And remember, everyone metabolizes THC differently depending on hormones, weight or how long it’s been since eating. “It could be as early as 20 minutes, but it could be as long as an hour, so pace yourself,” Thompson said. “Like alcohol, once you’ve been overserved, you just kind of wait it out.”
Sharyn Jackson
Don’t forget the ice!
What melts in the cup matters. For the fancy stuff, Minnesota Ice Pure & Clear products are available at most local liquor stores around town, Kowalski’s, Golden Fig and other fine purveyors. The St. Paul-based company stocks many of the top cocktail bars around town with those crystal-clear spheres, chunks and specialized cubes.
For DIY fancy ice, just boil and cool distilled water before freezing in regular trays or custom-fancy trays you can buy at home retailers like Target. Freeze with herbs, cranberries or flowers to add a festive touch.
If quantity is the name of the ice game, Arctic Glacier brand is our pick for best convenience store ice bags. The larger cubes have a slower melt inside beverages, keeping them cool while slowing down dilution.
Joy Summers
From budget friendly to elevated, we have recommendations for wine, spirits, beer, THC and mixers — and the glasses you’ll need to serve them.