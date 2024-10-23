Find exciting fall drinks at these new Minneapolis bars and restaurants

Small is definitely the word for this new wine bar in northeast Minneapolis that fills a corner with just a smattering of tables. If you’re lucky enough to snag one, don’t plan to give it up for a while. There are only three wines offered by the glass here. Instead, you’re encouraged to pick a bottle from their ample and thoughtfully curated list, and work your way through it with small, simple plates for sustenance. Radishes, the greens still attached, surround a blob of herby butter. A slice of toast is slathered with earthy chicken liver mousse. And tins of fish, the special ones from Spain and Portugal, come with a tangle of herbs and a single pickled pepper you can break open and let the juices drip out to give the preserved fish some punch. With eclectic records spinning in the background on vintage speakers, it’s about as relaxed and cool as a bar can be. (S.J.)