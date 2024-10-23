Find exciting fall drinks at these new Minneapolis bars and restaurants

Walk past the customers casually sipping boba tea in this brightly lit, casual Uptown cafe and make your way upstairs to its upside-down counterpart: a dimly lit speakeasy serving craft cocktails. L2 at Tii Cup rolled out quietly in May, shortly after the local bubble tea chain opened an outpost on the first floor.
Boozy boba, a sweet-sounding wine bar and day drinking at a super cool cafe: where to go and what to order at the city’s coolest new bars.
Bar manager Brad Woodford, whose family owns Tii Cup, said they have been toying with the idea of trying their hand at a cocktail lounge with Asian-infused pours. When they took over the former Saint Sabrina’s tattoo parlor, the second-floor space with a quaint patio overlooking Hennepin Avenue seemed the perfect spot. Woodford started playing with recipes and then brought in local mix experts Earl Giles to consult.
“They helped us flesh out the whole menu and provided us with some syrups to come up with some of our specialty drinks,” Woodford said.
Tii Cup is among a slew of recently opened venues touting delicious cocktail programs right out of the gate. Here are the latest cocktail hot spots worth considering for your next night out on the town.
Ava
Grab a perch at one of the U-shaped cushy tan benches, velvety dark green swivel chairs or glossy bar at this stylish, dress-to-impress cocktail lounge in a restored warehouse space in the North Loop. Specialty cocktails that riff on classics are the stars — the Rose with Japanese strawberry-infused gin and frothy egg whites was our group’s favorite, while Ava’s embellishment on the Old Fashioned with clementine liquor was also a frontrunner. Late-night revelers or those looking to linger after a show might want to take note: This spot, open Wednesday through Sunday, keeps things rolling until midnight or 2 a.m. most nights. (Nancy Ngo)
124 3rd Av. N., Mpls., avampls.com
Barcelona
Speaking of new North Loop spots with late-ambitious bar program includes specialty cocktails, sangrias, organic wines (sourced from small producers around the world) and porron shots poured directly from spout to mouth via the restaurant’s signature glass pitchers. We’re already repeat customers of the smooth-tasting Alebrijes cocktail, in which mezcal is smoothed out with honey syrup, bee pollen and lemon. Dragon fruit dust sprinkled on top adds to the prettiness of this smoky, citrusy, slightly sweet preparation. And because tapas are all about grazing, we love that the philosophy extends into the wine list, in which 3-ounce tasting pours are available starting at $4.50. (N.N.)
508 Washington Av. N., Mpls, 612-446-0202, barcelonawinebar.com
Diane’s Place
There’s an easy argument to be made that the cocktails are the best part of brunch. At Diane’s Place, breakfast and lunch are served daily, and that menu includes weekday brunch cocktails. When Diane Moua was gathering plans and ideas for her first restaurant, she tapped Robb Jones and Tyler Kleinow of Meteor Bar to help write the cocktail list, and it is exceptional. Like her food menu, the beverages play with sweet flavors in fresh and unexpected ways. Coconutty pandan drinks like something that should come with white sand beaches and a cabana attendee. Others are garnished with a swoop of white chocolate and gold leaf. Plus, there is an espresso martini that exemplifies all that the beverage can and should be. And it’s available at 8 a.m. on a weekday. (Joy Summers)
117 14th Av. NE., Mpls., dianesplacemn.com
L2 at Tii Cup
Here’s a hidden gem we can’t wait to tell you about. True originals are coming out of this bar program, our top recommendation being the Matcha Yuzu Daisy, essentially a yuzu agave margarita shaken with fresh matcha. We also can’t wait to spread the word to our espresso martini-loving friends that one of our favorites around town can now be found here.
While select Tii Cup boba tea locations feature a small menu (three items) of Taiwanese street foods, this Uptown outpost offers that same menu and more. We ordered two items you can’t find on any of the other menus: the garlic noodles with a “secret sauce” and the five-spice wings and had no regrets. (N.N.)
2645 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., tiicup.com/uptown
Small Hours
Small is definitely the word for this new wine bar in northeast Minneapolis that fills a corner with just a smattering of tables. If you’re lucky enough to snag one, don’t plan to give it up for a while. There are only three wines offered by the glass here. Instead, you’re encouraged to pick a bottle from their ample and thoughtfully curated list, and work your way through it with small, simple plates for sustenance. Radishes, the greens still attached, surround a blob of herby butter. A slice of toast is slathered with earthy chicken liver mousse. And tins of fish, the special ones from Spain and Portugal, come with a tangle of herbs and a single pickled pepper you can break open and let the juices drip out to give the preserved fish some punch. With eclectic records spinning in the background on vintage speakers, it’s about as relaxed and cool as a bar can be. (S.J.)
2201 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., smallhoursmpls.com
Tap In
This sleek restaurant space, with the supple wood and leather furniture, rollback garage door, greenery and chill urban vibes, wouldn’t be out of place in a super cool neighborhood somewhere in L.A. Part of the thrill is that it’s nestled into Lowry Avenue N. Cocktails are straightforward with a little twist, like a cantaloupe margarita, garnished with a little spicy salt. With the curated music mix coaxing evenings into unforgettable nights, it’s a welcome addition to Minneapolis nightlife. (J.S.)
2618 Lowry Av. N., Mpls.; tapinmn.com
Vinai
In this northeast Minneapolis restaurant featuring flavors from chef Yia Vang’s Hmong heritage, drinks that best highlight that philosophy are the first two items on the cocktail menu. The first, the Hmoob Ntsuab (pronounced “hmong-JUAH”), a bright green gin drink infused with lime, cilantro, Thai basil and olive oil (yes, you read that right) is a rich, herbaceous pour. Then there’s our favorite, the Hmoob Dawb (pronounced “hmong-DAAH”), that’s on the smoother side. It’s a refreshing yet complex concoction with coconut aquavit, lime, maraschino liqueur and génépi French liqueur with herbal notes. Local cocktail connoisseurs Steady Pour created Vinai’s cocktail program that not only introduces new, original drinks, but puts a twist on traditional favorites, such as an Old Fashioned mixed with cardamom bitters, a vodka spritz with galangal and lemongrass and more. (N.N.)
1300 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-749-6051, vinaimn.com
WildChld
When chef/entrepreneur Kamal Mohamed expanded into the space next door to his StepChld restaurant, he envisioned a neighborhood bar with great drinks and atmosphere. He tapped Bridgit Loeffelholz of Dampfwerk Distillery to write the drink list. The result is a beautiful collection of drinks built from a deep selection of special bottles that never go too far into the land of esoteric. A negroni has aromatic notes of toasted banana bread. Another effervescent mix arrives in a wine glass and is garnished with camomile flowers that adds to the whimsy. Perhaps best of all, in this low-lit, art-decorated room, the bartenders are quick with a pour and attentive to every guest with old-fashioned service. (J.S.)
24 University Av. NE., Mpls., wildchld.co
