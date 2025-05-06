After signaling council would repeal police advisory board, Brooklyn Center OKs scaled-back version

Brooklyn Center will have a public safety commission after all, but its role in shaping city safety policies will be less sweeping than originally proposed.
The City Council on Monday approved the scaled-back version of the commission after months of debate during which the council majority had signaled it could repeal the creation of the group.
Creating the advisory commission was one of the goals laid out amid calls for reform following the police killings of Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler. The City Council in December voted 3-2 to establish the commission that would advise the city on police and violence prevention policies.
But with a new member this year shifting the council majority, members froze the establishment of the commission and for months have debated its scope. It’s an issue that has led to heated debate and packed council meetings, with residents pushing for reform fearing the council could roll back attempts at change.
Tensions reached a boiling point in a late March meeting, when three council members said amendments to the commission didn’t go far enough and discussed voting on repealing it. Residents and activists packed the next council meeting to push for approval of the commission.
After tabling the issue and making more changes to the police advisory board’s duties and makeup, the council on Monday voted 4-1 to establish it. Council Member Laurie Ann Moore, who joined the council this year and has said she wholly opposes the commission, was the lone “no” vote.
“It was just another watered down version of the big changes they promised,” Katie Wright, Daunte Wright’s mom, said in an interview after the meeting.
Still, residents said they were grateful that a version of the commission was approved. Wright said the body is “going to keep our community safer.”