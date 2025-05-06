Charges: 2 teens among 3 who lured drug dealer into deadly trap at Twin Cities riverfront apartments

Two teens are among three people charged with luring a drug dealer to a riverfront apartment building north of downtown Minneapolis and fatally shooting him, sending the victim’s vehicle crashing into the complex, according to charges.
Jayce Nasir Cuff, 20, of Minneapolis, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting of Davione Daunte Charles Collins, 27, of Maple Grove, on April 19.
After being shot, Collins’ vehicle struck the garage door of the Peregrine Apartments at West River Road and North Broadway, which overlooks the Mississippi River and downtown.
Charged in juvenile court as accomplices are Darnail Arnez LaBrec, 17, of Brooklyn Center; and Cassius Duane Hodrick, 16, of Minneapolis.
In their young lives, Cuff and LaBrec both have violent criminal histories involving guns, according to court records.
On Friday, police arrested Cuff in St. Paul and LaBrec in Brooklyn Center. Police have not disclosed where or when Hodrick was apprehended. Cuff remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a Tuesday afternoon court appearance.
Both teenagers also remain in custody as their cases move forward. The County Attorney’s Office has indicated its intention to have their cases moved to adult court.
“This shooting occurred in the parking lot of a large, occupied apartment building,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement released Monday night. “This targeted attack showed a complete disregard for the sanctity of human life. That an adult and [juveniles] appear to be involved in this apparent hit is especially troubling.”