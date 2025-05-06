Podcast: As NBA upsets mount, can favored Wolves take down the Warriors?

Host Michael Rand starts with the volatility of the NBA conference semifinals, during which Cleveland, Boston and Oklahoma City all lost Game 1 of their series after being heavy favorites. Can the Timberwolves learn lessons from those games?
7:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand to break down the matchup against Golden State and to spin ahead to what should be a busy offseason for the Wild.
30:00: The Frost are about to embark on a championship defense.
