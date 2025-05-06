Sports

Podcast: As NBA upsets mount, can favored Wolves take down the Warriors?

Host Michael Rand starts with the volatility of the NBA conference semifinals. Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand to break down the matchup against Golden State.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 6, 2025 at 2:54PM
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) sinks a go-ahead three-pointer in the final seconds of Game 1 as the Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren (7) defends. (Nate Billings/The Associated Press)

Host Michael Rand starts with the volatility of the NBA conference semifinals, during which Cleveland, Boston and Oklahoma City all lost Game 1 of their series after being heavy favorites. Can the Timberwolves learn lessons from those games?

7:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand to break down the matchup against Golden State and to spin ahead to what should be a busy offseason for the Wild.

30:00: The Frost are about to embark on a championship defense.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

