Five extra points: Coaching tree for Mike Zimmer, MVP for RB, QB parting shots from Super Bowl LX

Walker was a joy to watch and a reminder for Vikings fans not to underestimate what an elite young running back could do to cover some of J.J. McCarthy’s considerable warts going forward. The 25-year-old Walker was patient and powerful and elusive, all at the same time. The best game of his life on the greatest stage as he heads into free agency. In all four games going back to Week 18, when the Seahawks needed to beat the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the NFC’s top seed, Walker had at least 111 yards from scrimmage on 20 or more touches. He had 161 yards in the Super Bowl, 135 rushing, on 29 touches, the second most of his career.