Katha Dance, Flying Foot and Zorongo Flamenco seek a sense of timelessness in ‘Time Piece’

Three long-running dance companies in the Twin Cities are teaming up for a production called “Time Piece,” bringing together different traditions of rhythm-rooted movements.
From Katha Dance Theatre’s North Indian kathak dance style to Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre’s furious rhythmic structure to Flying Foot Forum’s theatrical and percussive innovation, the show highlights the best of all three companies and the fruits of a new collaboration titled “Dandelions.” “Time Piece” will be performed for two consecutive weeks, starting Friday, at St. Paul’s Park Square Theatre.
Artistic directors Rita Mustaphi (Katha), Joe Chvala (Flying Foot) and Susana di Palma (Zorongo) are all veterans of the Twin Cities dance scene. “They’re family,” di Palma said. “We just have so much fun.”
The companies trace back decades together, and their collaborative approach harkens back to the 1990s at Minneapolis’ Southern Theater.
“All of our companies were performing there, and it was such a hub for dance, theater, physical theater and performance art,” Chvala said. “That really helped to create long-lasting connections.”
Zorongo’s dance performances were one of the first Chvala attended when he newly arrived in 1990 from New York City. He recalls that when he saw its performance, it made him want to settle down in the Twin Cities, where he’d go on to start his own company. He’d also danced occasionally with Zorongo, including the role of a general in “Garden of Names,” about political dissidents who disappeared during the reign of Argentina’s military dictatorship from 1974 to 1983.
The Zorongo-Katha connection goes back many years. The companies performed together at the Southern, celebrating the roots of flamenco and kathak, and at St. Paul’s O’Shaughnessy, where Zorongo performed in Katha’s “In Retrospect.”
While Mustaphi and Chvala had been friends for a long time, their companies had never performed together. That changed when they both received McKnight Fellowships two years ago, and they began thinking about collaborative work.