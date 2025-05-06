Twins-Orioles series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report

Baltimore Orioles at Twins
THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD
All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., twins.tv, Fox: Twins RHP Pablo López (2-2, 2.25 ERA) vs. LHP Cade Povich (1-2, 5.16)
Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., twins.tv: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.03 ERA) vs. TBA
Thursday, 12:10 p.m., twins.tv: RHP Joe Ryan (2-2, 2.93 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.73)
Baltimore update: The Orioles, who reached the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, are 13-20 after going 3-3 on a six-game homestand which concluded on Sunday with an 11-6 loss to Kansas City, which saw the Royals hit a franchise-record seven home runs.
The Orioles, who were 9-16 in April, are 5-11 on the road this season and 4-7 against the AL Central. ... RHP Matt Bowman, who appeared in five games for the Twins last season, is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 14 appearances for the Orioles. ... Former Twin Kyle Gibson, in his 13th big league season, is 0-1 with a 14.09 ERA in two starts.
IF Ramón Urías (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday. Urías became the 14th Oriole on the injured list (most in the majors). The Orioles recalled IF Coby Mayo from Triple-A Norfolk to replace Urías. ... Also on the IL are IF Jordan Westburg (left hamstring strain) and OFs Colton Cowser (left thumb fracture) and Tyler O’Neill (neck inflammation). ... RHP Chayce McDermott was activated from the 15-day injured list on Sunday. ... RHPs Zach Eflin and Andrew Kittredge began rehab assignments on Sunday.