Twins

Twins-Orioles series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report

Baltimore has more players on the injured list than any major league team, part of the reason it is off to a slow start in 2025.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 6, 2025 at 3:00PM
Royce Lewis returns to the Twins lineup tonight. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Baltimore Orioles at Twins

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., twins.tv, Fox: Twins RHP Pablo López (2-2, 2.25 ERA) vs. LHP Cade Povich (1-2, 5.16)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., twins.tv: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.03 ERA) vs. TBA

Thursday, 12:10 p.m., twins.tv: RHP Joe Ryan (2-2, 2.93 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.73)

Baltimore update: The Orioles, who reached the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, are 13-20 after going 3-3 on a six-game homestand which concluded on Sunday with an 11-6 loss to Kansas City, which saw the Royals hit a franchise-record seven home runs.

The Orioles, who were 9-16 in April, are 5-11 on the road this season and 4-7 against the AL Central. ... RHP Matt Bowman, who appeared in five games for the Twins last season, is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 14 appearances for the Orioles. ... Former Twin Kyle Gibson, in his 13th big league season, is 0-1 with a 14.09 ERA in two starts.

IF Ramón Urías (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday. Urías became the 14th Oriole on the injured list (most in the majors). The Orioles recalled IF Coby Mayo from Triple-A Norfolk to replace Urías. ... Also on the IL are IF Jordan Westburg (left hamstring strain) and OFs Colton Cowser (left thumb fracture) and Tyler O’Neill (neck inflammation). ... RHP Chayce McDermott was activated from the 15-day injured list on Sunday. ... RHPs Zach Eflin and Andrew Kittredge began rehab assignments on Sunday.

Twins update: They are 15-20 and open a six-game homestand after going 3-4 on a road trip to Cleveland and Boston. ... The Twins were 0-6 against the Orioles last season and have lost 10 consecutive games to the Orioles dating to the 2023 season. The Twins were 2-4 against the Orioles in 2023 — winning the first two meetings in Baltimore before dropping final four meetings between the two. The Orioles have outscored the Twins 46-11 in their last six games at Target Field.

OF Harrison Bader has an eight-game hitting streak (the longest by a Twin this season). Bader went 8-for-22 in six games on the road trip. ... C Ryan Jeffers is 18-for-55 with nine RBI in his last 17 games and has raised his batting average to a season-high .278. Jeffers went 5-for-12 in the three games in Boston.

3B Royce Lewis (left hamstring strain) and 2B Willi Castro were activated for the series, and 2B Eddie Julien was sent to St. Paul. ... OF Matt Wallner (hamstring) and rookie IF Luke Keaschall (nondisplaced fracture of his right forearm) are out. ... The Twins will close out the homestand with three games with the San Francisco Giants before playing a three-game series in Baltimore May 13-15.

Related Coverage

Twins

If you love cookies like Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson, why not take a leap?

Twins

Royce Lewis, Willi Castro activated; Edouard Julien sent to minors

Twins

Twins rally in late innings to take series from Red Sox
about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins-Orioles series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report

card image

Baltimore has more players on the injured list than any major league team, part of the reason it is off to a slow start in 2025.

Twins

If you love cookies like Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson, why not take a leap?

card image

Twins

Royce Lewis, Willi Castro activated; Edouard Julien sent to minors

card image