Twins-Orioles series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report

Twins update: They are 15-20 and open a six-game homestand after going 3-4 on a road trip to Cleveland and Boston. ... The Twins were 0-6 against the Orioles last season and have lost 10 consecutive games to the Orioles dating to the 2023 season. The Twins were 2-4 against the Orioles in 2023 — winning the first two meetings in Baltimore before dropping final four meetings between the two. The Orioles have outscored the Twins 46-11 in their last six games at Target Field.