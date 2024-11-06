5 brunch recipes to have on hand for entertaining season

One of the best starting recipes for new biscuit bakers is drop biscuits — and they’re just as soul satisfying as any. Unlike rolled and stamped biscuits that typically call for carefully cutting cold fat into flour before liquid is added, drop biscuits are simply stirred together, dropped onto the baking sheet, and baked. For a drop biscuit with buttery flakes, stir together warm melted butter and cold buttermilk before incorporating the dry ingredients. This causes the butter to clump up; it looks like a mistake, but it produces pockets of steam in the oven for light, fluffy — and easy — stir-and-drop biscuits. The flavor variations are inspired by flavors at Erika Council’s Bomb Biscuits restaurant in Atlanta. From “When Southern Women Cook,” from America’s Test Kitchen (America’s Test Kitchen, 2024).