Brunch has a special seat at the table: It bridges savory and sweet and breakfast and lunch, and appeases both early birds and late risers.
5 brunch recipes to have on hand for entertaining season
It’s a meal with very few rules, which is especially welcome to cooks as we head into a season filled with tradition and culinary expectations. Want to serve pancakes alongside prime rib or burgers with doughnuts? No problem. Gooey mac and cheese and quiche? Why not?
Brunch is also a chance to try new flavors and dishes or put a different spin on tried-and-trues — like these recipes from recent cookbooks.
Let’s start with biscuits. A good biscuit recipe should be in every cook’s repertoire, and we found one in America’s Test Kitchen’s “When Southern Women Cook.” In addition to including more than 300 recipes, it tells the stories of women who have helped shape the cuisine of the American South. The ATK drop biscuit recipe features two variations — chocolate chip and bacon, cheese and black pepper — inspired by Bomb Biscuits restaurant in Atlanta that would be a fine addition to any meal.
Joey Maggiore’s debut cookbook, “Brunch King,” caught our attention with its fun boozy drinks made with breakfast cereal, but the Italian American chef’s inventive breakfast bruschetta and over-the-top breakfast burger made us true fans. For the bruschetta, batons of brioche are pan-toasted in butter, topped with crème brûlée custard and brown sugar and then broiled, garnished with strawberries and, if you’re in a playful mood, strawberry cotton candy.
Maggiore’s brunch burger starts with a bacon/ground-beef patty, and then stacks all your brunch favorites between two buns: hash browns, eggs, cheese and hollandaise. It’s a natural pairing with a Bloody Mary, and a post-brunch nap would not be out of the question. The chef, who runs a family of restaurants in the Phoenix area, is not shy about making a culinary statement.
The traditional breakfast dish shakshuka, eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce, is reimagined as a breakfast sandwich thanks to Owen Han, whose passion for sandwiches has made him a sensation on TikTok, where he’s amassed more than 4 million followers. His new book, “Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich,” will provide plenty of creative brunch options — and lunch and dinner, too.
Cooking for a crowd? Another social media standout, Heather Bell, can help. Bell chronicles her life with eight kids as @justthebells10, and her slow-cooker Denver omelet from “Mama Bell’s Big Family Cooking” goes together quickly. It keeps the oven open for other morning brunch duties, but is hearty enough to pinch hit for a make-ahead supper, too.
Whether you follow these recipes or use them to spark ideas of your own, just remember the most important rule of brunch: There are no rules.
Drop Biscuits
Makes 12 biscuits.
One of the best starting recipes for new biscuit bakers is drop biscuits — and they’re just as soul satisfying as any. Unlike rolled and stamped biscuits that typically call for carefully cutting cold fat into flour before liquid is added, drop biscuits are simply stirred together, dropped onto the baking sheet, and baked. For a drop biscuit with buttery flakes, stir together warm melted butter and cold buttermilk before incorporating the dry ingredients. This causes the butter to clump up; it looks like a mistake, but it produces pockets of steam in the oven for light, fluffy — and easy — stir-and-drop biscuits. The flavor variations are inspired by flavors at Erika Council’s Bomb Biscuits restaurant in Atlanta. From “When Southern Women Cook,” from America’s Test Kitchen (America’s Test Kitchen, 2024).
- 2 c. (10 oz.) all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. sugar
- ¾ tsp. table salt
- 1 c. buttermilk, chilled
- 8 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted, plus 2 tbsp. unsalted butter
Directions
Adjust oven rack to middle position and preheat oven to 475 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and salt together in large bowl. Stir buttermilk and melted butter together in 2-cup liquid measuring cup until butter forms clumps.
Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture and stir with rubber spatula until just incorporated. Using greased ¼-cup dry measuring cup, drop level scoops of batter 1 ½ inches apart on the prepared sheet. Bake until tops are golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes, rotating sheet halfway through baking.
Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter and brush on biscuit tops. Transfer biscuits to wire rack and let cool for 5 minutes before serving.
Bacon, Cheese and Black Pepper Biscuits: Add 4 slices cooked, crumbled bacon, ¾ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives, and 1 teaspoon pepper to flour mixture and stir to combine before adding buttermilk mixture.
Chocolate Chip Biscuits: Increase sugar to ½ cup. Add ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips to flour mixture and stir to combine before adding buttermilk mixture.
Crème Brûlée Bruschetta
Serves 4.
From “The Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks,” by Joey Maggiore, who writes: “Bruschetta is one of those dishes we always eat. So naturally, I had to make it part of an Italian breakfast. With the creamy crème brûlée topping, crispy sugar and sweet strawberries, bruschetta doesn’t get much better than this. And don’t forget the cotton candy! It gives the palate that sweet kiss at the end. Note: Store extra custard in the fridge for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. If using frozen custard, defrost in the fridge for 2 days. (Figure 1, 2024).
For the crème brûlée custard:
- 4 egg yolks
- ¼ c. granulated sugar
- 1 ¾ c. heavy cream
- 1 Madagascar vanilla bean, split lengthwise
For the bruschetta:
- 1 tbsp. butter
- 6 slices brioche bread, each cut into 3- by 3- by 1-inch batons
- 1 ½ c. crème brûlée custard
- 3 tbsp. brown sugar
- 12 strawberries, sliced
- ½ c. strawberry cotton candy, torn, optional
Directions
To make the crème brûlée custard: Fill a medium saucepan halfway with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat.
Meanwhile, whisk egg yolks and sugar in a heatproof bowl large enough to fit over the pan. Whisk until smooth and pale yellow. Set aside.
Pour cream into a small saucepan. With the tip of a knife, scrape seeds from the vanilla bean into the pan, add the bean and stir. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, making sure not to burn the mixture. Simmer gently for 3 minutes. Remove bean and scrape any more seeds into the pan. Stir and simmer for 3 more minutes.
Ladle a small amount of cream into the egg mixture, whisking continuously. (This tempers the eggs. If hot cream is added at once, the eggs will scramble.) Keep adding ladles of cream, whisking continuously, until incorporated.
Place the bowl over the saucepan of simmering water and whisk vigorously, occasionally scraping the sides to prevent eggs from scrambling. Whisk until the mixture forms a smooth custard. Remove from heat, then transfer to a container (or spread in a baking pan to cool faster).
To make the bruschetta: Preheat broiler over high heat.
Melt butter in a hot griddle or large nonstick pan over medium heat. Add bread and toast for 2 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Transfer to a baking sheet.
Top each baton with a layer of crème brûlée custard, then sprinkle with brown sugar. Broil for 2 to 3 minutes, until sugar is caramelized. (Or use a kitchen torch and treat your guests to a show.) Arrange strawberries over the caramelized sugar and top with cotton candy, if using.
Shakshuka Breakfast Sandwich
Makes 4 sandwiches.
Shakshuka (or one of its derivations) is a popular breakfast throughout northern Africa, southern Europe and Turkey, which covers quite a lot of territory. It is quite simple, consisting of eggs poached in a spicy vegetable sauce. Served on a toasted roll, it becomes a more substantial meal. If you wish, add sliced avocado to your sandwich. From “Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich,” by Owen Han (Harvest, 2024).
- 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion, chopped
- ½ large red bell pepper, seeded and cut into ½-in. dice
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ tsp. ground cumin
- ½ tsp. sweet or smoked paprika
- ⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes
- Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 large eggs
- ½ c. (50 g) crumbled feta cheese
- 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley or cilantro
- 4 crusty round sandwich rolls, such as kaiser rolls, split, brushed with olive oil, and toasted
Directions
Make the spicy tomato sauce: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, bell pepper and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender, about 5 minutes. Add the cumin, paprika and cayenne and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes with their juices and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook at a brisk simmer, stirring often, until the juices thicken, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Using the back of a large spoon, make 4 evenly spaced wells in the sauce. Crack an egg into each well. Cover the skillet and simmer over medium-low heat until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny, 4 to 5 minutes. Season the eggs with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the cheese and parsley (feta cheese does not melt). Remove from the heat.
For each sandwich, place a roll on a dinner plate. Use a large spoon to transfer an egg and a serving of the sauce onto the roll bottom. Cap with the roll top, cut in half, and serve immediately with a fork and knife.
Brunch Burger
Serves 2.
From “The Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks,” by Joey Maggiore, who writes: “If I put a burger on a menu, it has to be the best burger I have ever eaten. Here, I have a half-pound beef and bacon patty stacked with crispy hash browns, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, hollandaise and a fried egg with an oozy yolk — and every bite pops. Pair this with one a Bloody Mary for the perfect hangover cure.” (Figure 1, 2024)
For the hash browns:
- 4 russet potatoes
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 large white onion, finely chopped
- ½ c. all-purpose flour
- Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 to 2 tbsp. canola oil
For the burger:
- 8 oz. ground beef (90% lean)
- 8 oz. bacon, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp. butter
- 2 brioche burger buns
- 2 tsp. olive or canola oil
- 2 eggs
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 2 slices pepper jack cheese
- 2 hash browns
- Fried onions, for serving
- ½ c. hollandaise (see below), for serving
To prepare the hash browns: Shred potatoes with a box grater. Place in a medium bowl of ice water for 15 minutes. Drain, then rinse under cold running water until water runs clear. (This helps to remove excess starch.) Drain and squeeze dry.
In a large bowl, combine potatoes, eggs, onion and flour. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Meanwhile, shape the potato mixture into golf-ball-sized balls. Flatten, then place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess moisture.
Add oil to the skillet. Carefully place potatoes in the hot oil and fry for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until golden brown. For crispier hash browns, press down with a spatula after flipping. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.
Hash browns can be stored in an airtight container and frozen for up to 3 months. To reheat, defrost at room temperature on a paper towel-lined plate.
To prepare the burgers: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine ground beef and bacon and mix thoroughly. Form into 2 (8-ounce) patties.
Melt butter in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add burger buns, cut sides down. Toast for 2 to 3 minutes, until golden brown. Set aside and cover with paper towels to keep warm.
Heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add eggs, then break the yolks and cook for 2 minutes on each side, until the whites are set. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Generously season both sides of the patties with salt and pepper. Cook for 3 minutes. Flip, then cook for another 3 minutes. Place in the oven and cook for another 4 minutes for medium.
Top with cheese and return to the oven for another minute, until cheese has melted.
Top each toasted bottom bun with a burger patty, followed by a hash brown, fried egg and fried onions. Serve with a ramekin of hollandaise on the side.
Easy blender Chef Pierce hollandaise: Melt 2 sticks of butter and set aside. Place 6 egg yolks, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1 teaspoon hot sauce and ⅛ teaspoon paprika in a blender and blend on high speed for 30 seconds. With the motor still running, slowly pour in the warm melted butter in a thin and steady stream until the mixture is creamy and smooth. Season with salt to taste, and use immediately.
Breakfast Slow Cooker Denver Omelet
Serves 10.
From “Mama Bell’s Big Family Cooking” by Heather Bell, who writes: “We have made so many wonderful dinner recipes with the slow cooker that I had to try out breakfast. When I was growing up, my mom and dad made breakfast for dinner at least three times a week. Our family really loved breakfast foods. So to make a breakfast recipe and serve it to my family for dinner seemed like a super cool idea. They loved it!” (Adams Media, 2024)
- 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 medium green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 medium yellow onion, peeled and chopped
- 1 (16-oz.) pkg. sliced black forest ham, chopped
- 10 large eggs
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 c. whole milk
- 2 tbsp. avocado oil
- 4 c. (1-in. cubes) French bread
- 2 c. shredded medium Cheddar cheese, divided
Directions
In a medium bowl, combine red and green peppers, onion and ham. Stir together and set aside.
In a separate medium bowl, combine eggs, Worcestershire sauce, salt, black pepper, mustard and milk. Whisk together until lightly scrambled and set aside.
In a 10-quart slow cooker, spread oil on the bottom, then layer with 2 cups cubed bread, half of the vegetable and ham mixture, and 1⁄2 cup cheese. Repeat the layers (bread, vegetables and ham, 1⁄2 cup cheese) and then pour egg mixture over the top.
Cover and cook on low for 3 to 4 hours, until egg is cooked through. When done, sprinkle remaining 1 cup cheese on top and serve.
