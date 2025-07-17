Will the Minneapolis DFL endorse a democratic socialist for mayor? It could happen Saturday.

The Minneapolis DFL could be on the verge of endorsing a democratic socialist for mayor.
On Saturday, more than 1,000 party activists will gather inside the Target Center to rally, argue and haggle over the party’s symbolic-but-important seal of approval for this fall’s mayoral election.
According to insiders, the suspense is whether state Sen. Omar Fateh, a democratic socialist, will win the endorsement, or whether two-term Mayor Jacob Frey will succeed in blocking Fateh, resulting in the party issuing no endorsement.
Only one mayoral candidate has won the Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party endorsement since 1997: R.T. Rybak, who was endorsed in 2009. The endorsement carries no legal weight, but it’s still coveted in the overwhelmingly Democratic city and can open party resources to a candidate who wins the endorsement.
A candidate must win the support of 60% of delegates in order to be endorsed, and mayoral candidates have struggled to reach that threshold in Minneapolis. About 800 delegates will vote on endorsements for mayor, park board and and the tax-setting Board of Estimate and Taxation as the November election approaches.
The fact that the two-day convention has been squeezed into one makes it less likely that anyone will be endorsed for mayor, due to time constraints: They must adjourn by 10 p.m.
Minneapolis DFL Chair John Maraist said he expects several rounds of voting and said “an endorsement is possible” for mayor.
“It depends on the delegates,” he said. “You never know how the delegates are gonna break.”