Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and wife expecting second child ahead of election

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and his wife, Sarah Clarke, are expecting a baby due July 21, they announced Sunday.
The news comes the same year Frey is up for for re-election, facing at least four challengers this fall.
“There’s so much chaos going on in the world, sometimes it’s nice just to celebrate these beautiful things,” Frey said in a Monday interview.
Their midwife is the wife of St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Sakeena Futrell-Carter, who also was the midwife for Frey and Clarke’s 4-year-old daughter, Frida, when she was born September 2020.
Clarke was pregnant during the tumultuous first months of the COVID-19 pandemic and chaotic weeks after police killed George Floyd. At one point, a throng of protesters showed up on the couple’s doorstep to demand Frey “defund police."
Clarke, a former lobbyist who is now a lawyer for a solar energy company, said in 2023 that the couple had debated whether or not to have another child, knowing they’d eventually need to expand from their apartment to a home, where security would be a concern for them and their neighbors.
Frey was elected mayor in 2017. Rev. DeWayne Davis of Plymouth Congregational Church, City Council Member Emily Koski, state Sen. Omar Fateh and former City Council candidate Brenda Short have announced campaigns to challenge Frey.
