Sen. Omar Fateh to challenge Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

Fateh was appointed to the task force but withdrew, never attending a meeting. In 2024, Fateh again leveraged the DFL’s one-seat margin on the issue in the Legislature’s final days — taking it so far as to go missing from the Senate for a spell, shutting down the entire chamber until an agreement was at hand. Lawmakers went on to pass — and Walz signed — legislation setting pay minimums and giving drivers new insurance protections.