Trump loyalist attacks mayoral candidate’s Muslim identity; Minneapolis politicians unite in defense

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk launched an Islamophobic verbal attack on Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh Monday, prompting Mayor Jacob Frey and other local politicians to jump to Fateh’s defense.
Kirk, founder of the youth-oriented, pro-Trump Turning Point USA, has long been accused of antisemitism, but recently began blasting Muslim candidates like Fateh and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York City’s mayoral Democratic primary last month. Both Fateh and Mamdani are democratic socialists and state lawmakers.
Kirk recently portrayed Mamdani and Fateh as part of a Muslim plot to take over the government, posting on social media Monday that “Muslims are commanded to take over the government in the land they live. The attempted Islamic takeover of America is made possible thanks to mass migration.”
Kirk continued his attack Tuesday, tweeting a video of Fateh referring to Somalia as “our home” and commenting that “Mass migration from the third world must be stopped. We are committing suicide.” Fateh is of Somali descent but was born in America.
Other right-wing commenters jumped on Kirk’s bandwagon, painting Fateh as a threat to America.
Fateh is Muslim and Frey is Jewish. They’re both running to be Minneapolis mayor in November, and both decried Kirk’s remarks.
Fateh responded on social media, saying, “Minneapolis is a beautifully diverse city that stands firm in our progressive values. The hate I’ve seen today – and most days – is not who we will ever be."
Frey also responded on social media, writing that Fateh is “a proud American who is running because, like me, he loves Minneapolis.”