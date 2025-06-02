Minneapolis

Minneapolis Council Vice President Chughtai fails to win DFL endorsement; assault allegations fly

Council Member Aisha Chughtai alleged a supporter of her opponent, Lydia Millard, assaulted her during the Ward 10 DFL endorsing convention.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 9:12PM
Minneapolis City Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai is running for re-election in Ward 10. Lydia Millard is challenging her. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis City Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai has failed to win the Minneapolis DFL party’s endorsement, marking the second council incumbent to lose out on the coveted party plug.

Chughtai won more votes than her opponent, Lydia Millard, but Saturday’s Ward 10 convention ended with no party endorsement — but plenty of ill will, as Chughtai said she was assaulted and one of her campaign volunteers threatened.

Council Member Katie Cashman also failed to get the endorsement in mid-May, losing to Park Board Commissioner Elizabeth Shaffer, but is staying in the race. Chughtai and Cashman are two of the more progressive council members who often side with critics of the more moderate Mayor Jacob Frey. In a city controlled by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the real fight comes down to progressives and super progressives.

All 13 City Council seats and the mayor will be on the ballot in November. The DFL endorsement doesn’t carry any legal weight, but the party’s backing is crucial because most endorsed candidates, but not all, go on to win the election.

The DFL also didn’t endorse a candidate in Ward 2, but incumbent Robin Wonsley is a democratic socialist who didn’t seek the endorsement, and her supporters successfully blocked one.

Chughtai won 52% of the delegates’ votes, short of the 60% needed for an endorsement, while Millard won 47%. The convention was adjourned without an endorsement. Ward 10 includes the neighborhoods of Whittier, Lowry Hill East, East Bde Mka Ska and parts of Uptown.

On social media, Chughtai portrayed the outcome as a win, but it’s clearly a setback: She was endorsed two years ago after a raucous convention where her opponent’s supporters stormed the stage while Chughtai was preparing to speak. Police were called, assaults were reported, and several people sought medical attention.

This year, Chughtai alleged on social media that a Millard supporter “physically assaulted” her and others, and that another told a volunteer they “should be shanked.” She said both were removed from the convention.

“We again had an opponent willing to use antidemocratic tactics to keep us from getting endorsed,” she wrote on X. “Multiple women and women of color were verbally harassed.”

Neither Chughtai nor Millard were available for comment Monday afternoon.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Trevor Folke said the department has no record of police reports made from the convention site on Saturday.

Minneapolis

Who’s running for Minneapolis mayor and City Council in 2025 elections?

At the convention, Chughtai talked about helping renters and keeping people from becoming homeless.

“Let’s face it, we’re all just one paycheck, one life crisis, one less lucky star away from that reality ourselves,” she said. “I believe that working people are the backbone of our city.”

Millard said during the convention the city needs to fill empty storefronts and make streets safer, and accused Chughtai of neglecting her ward.

“We have to move from a leader who only shows up when it’s re-election time — smiling, shaking hands — only to disappear once the votes are in,” said Millard, who is executive director for the Stevens Square Community Organization. “I am here to change that.”

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.

Minneapolis

card image

