Minneapolis Council Vice President Chughtai fails to win DFL endorsement; assault allegations fly

Minneapolis City Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai has failed to win the Minneapolis DFL party’s endorsement, marking the second council incumbent to lose out on the coveted party plug.
Chughtai won more votes than her opponent, Lydia Millard, but Saturday’s Ward 10 convention ended with no party endorsement — but plenty of ill will, as Chughtai said she was assaulted and one of her campaign volunteers threatened.
Council Member Katie Cashman also failed to get the endorsement in mid-May, losing to Park Board Commissioner Elizabeth Shaffer, but is staying in the race. Chughtai and Cashman are two of the more progressive council members who often side with critics of the more moderate Mayor Jacob Frey. In a city controlled by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the real fight comes down to progressives and super progressives.
All 13 City Council seats and the mayor will be on the ballot in November. The DFL endorsement doesn’t carry any legal weight, but the party’s backing is crucial because most endorsed candidates, but not all, go on to win the election.
The DFL also didn’t endorse a candidate in Ward 2, but incumbent Robin Wonsley is a democratic socialist who didn’t seek the endorsement, and her supporters successfully blocked one.
Chughtai won 52% of the delegates’ votes, short of the 60% needed for an endorsement, while Millard won 47%. The convention was adjourned without an endorsement. Ward 10 includes the neighborhoods of Whittier, Lowry Hill East, East Bde Mka Ska and parts of Uptown.
On social media, Chughtai portrayed the outcome as a win, but it’s clearly a setback: She was endorsed two years ago after a raucous convention where her opponent’s supporters stormed the stage while Chughtai was preparing to speak. Police were called, assaults were reported, and several people sought medical attention.
This year, Chughtai alleged on social media that a Millard supporter “physically assaulted” her and others, and that another told a volunteer they “should be shanked.” She said both were removed from the convention.