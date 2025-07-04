New York City mayoral primary boosts hopes of Minneapolis democratic socialists

A group of democratic socialists gathered in a corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Park in south Minneapolis on Tuesday with glossies for their preferred mayoral, City Council and Park Board candidates stacked on a picnic table.
As they readied themselves for a rush-hour door-knocking session in the city’s Eighth Ward, the stunning victory of a democratic socialist more than a thousand miles away was top of mind.
Hours earlier in New York City’s mayoral Democratic primary, state legislator Zohran Mamdani, who promised to tax the rich and has been a vocal critic of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, beat former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Despite reputational damage from a sexual harassment scandal, Cuomo had the support of the largest-ever super PAC in a city election.
The takeaway for the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) activists gathered in Minneapolis was that ”organized people beat organized money," said Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board candidate Michael Wilson, who launched his campaign following the first labor strike in the 140-year history of Minneapolis’ park and recreation agency last summer.
“A lot of us are really excited about Zohran,” DSA-endorsed City Council candidate Soren Stevenson said to the volunteers. “He was laser-focused on how New York is unaffordable, and that’s wrong. New York wasn’t always unaffordable, and Minneapolis wasn’t always expensive. And so we have a vision of a city where everyone belongs and where there’s room for everybody.”
Political scientists are also studying what happened in New York City, and advising caution in extrapolating lessons for the Twin Cities.
“New York’s distinctive in terms of the dynamics of the city itself and the election,” said Andrew Karch, chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Minnesota. “But I do think it might be reflective of dissatisfaction with the current leadership of the Democratic Party. ... Some of it is a conflict over substance, some of it is a conflict over style, some of it is generational.”
What is democratic socialism in the Twin Cities?
The Twin Cities DSA, with its 1,500 members, is one of several growing chapters of America’s largest socialist organization. (Another chapter is established in Duluth, with organizing committees springing up in Rochester, St. Cloud and Brainerd Lakes.)