Minneapolis City Council ‘progressives vs. moderates’: Who got the DFL endorsement and who didn’t

Will further-left progressives hang onto control of the Minneapolis City Council, or will a comparatively moderate coalition more aligned with Mayor Jacob Frey wrest it back in November?
Good question.
The recent completion of the DFL endorsements in each race leaves it to anyone’s guess.
The November election will decide whether Frey stays in office, and whether progressives stay in control of the council or whether moderates aligned with Frey return to power. Minneapolis is dominated by Democrats, so the battle comes down to how far left of center candidates are.
Two of the more progressive incumbent City Council members did not win the DFL endorsement this year, in what could be a sign of trouble for the more progressive wing of the council that took control of the body last year.
Council Member Katie Cashman and Minneapolis City Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai failed to win the Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party’s endorsement, putting their futures in question, given the DFL-endorsed candidate usually goes on to win the election in Minneapolis.
A third council member, Robin Wonsley, also wasn’t endorsed but didn’t seek the party’s support because she’s a Democratic Socialist. Her supporters successfully blocked any endorsement at the ward convention. She didn’t have a challenger in 2023, when a more progressive bloc was elected to the council and elected Elliott Payne as president with a promise to be a strong counterweight to Frey.
Frey’s allies on the council — Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw and Linea Palmisano — secured DFL endorsements at their ward conventions. Another Frey ally, incumbent Andrea Jenkins, is not seeking re-election. In her ward, Ward 8 in south-central Minneapolis, a more progressive candidate, Soren Stevenson, won the endorsement.