Roper: Public outcry might give new life to decaying, 136-year-old Minneapolis house

Sign up here to follow this column by email.
Stories about people fighting to preserve decrepit old buildings often end with a pile of rubble. But not this one.
This is the tale of a 136-year-old house in Northeast Minneapolis that was recently spared from the wrecking ball after a request to level it triggered a neighborhood uproar. It was a victory over “demolition by neglect,” as some viewed the situation, since the place had been allowed to rot nearly into extinction.
It really came to the brink, though.
Just when the City Council was about to vote Friday on whether the historic landmark could be torn down, city attorneys announced that the owner would try to sell it — maybe at a loss. Now, a bunch of neighbors are talking about joining forces to bring it back to life, which will require a mountain of cash.
The saga illustrates the need for more effective enforcement of preservation rules to protect historic buildings from ruin. In response to the debacle, the council tightened the rules for keeping historic properties safe from the elements and trespassers.
I first learned about the Cook House when a friend sent me a social media video from Recovery Bike Shop, located a couple of blocks north of the house on Central Avenue. The post was a rallying cry that this local landmark, which had been decaying for years, was now seriously in danger.
“Then all these people came out of the woodwork and [said], ‘I’ve always wondered about that house,’ ” Seth Stattmiller, co-owner of the bike shop, said when I caught up with him at a neighborhood hotdish competition. “It just is that kind of house.”