On a Minnesota thrifting road trip, the journey is as priceless as the finds

It was already early evening by the time we checked in, so we hurried out to Leader. Dinner was lovely — beet salad with pan-seared salmon for me; and a smash burger, with fries and a little single-serve glass ketchup bottle, for fancy dipping, for V. We decided to skip the movie theater in favor of hot tub and “Gilmore Girls” at the hotel, and discussed the next day’s plans over dessert. Our finds so far were solid, but the hunt felt far from over. “It’s OK,” Vera said. “Day two is when it goes down.”