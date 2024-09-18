Duluth

Duluth in ‘near-crisis’ with child care shortage, task force says

The group convened by former Mayor Emily Larson shared results of a year-long study, with recommendations to invest in several strategies.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 18, 2024 at 2:35PM
In spite of a drop in the number children at Aunty's Child Care in Duluth, the center caters to parents working on the front line of the virus response. Here, Emily Bates helped children get ready for a snack.
FILE - At Aunty's Child Care in Duluth Emily Bates helped children get ready for a snack in 2020. The child care shortage in Duluth is at a near crisis level, a task force has found. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH — A child care task force convened a year ago by former Mayor Emily Larson unveiled its recommendations at a news conference Tuesday, to address what the group deemed a “near-crisis.”

Three child care centers here will close this year and four closed last year, with only one center opening. The task force report says the city has just slightly over 3,000 child care slots but 4,200 kids who are six or under with parents who are part of the workforce. Of what’s available, nearly 30% don’t take infants.

“There are no fast or easy answers,” for a profession that needs to be elevated in importance, said April Westman, owner of Aunty’s Child Care in eastern Duluth.

“Even through a broken and unsustainable model, child care has long survived due mainly to women doing invisible work for less money, less respect and less trust than they deserve,” she said.

Other problems include low wages, licensing and regulation barriers, staff-to-child ratios, facility standards and educational qualifications. Without adequate staff, facilities can’t operate, providers said, and many are lost to higher wages elsewhere.

The problems mean parents are pulling out of the workforce or choosing to live elsewhere, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner said.

The task force, led by Northspan’s Elissa Hansen and the Northland Foundation’s Tony Sertich, recommends that the city create a marketing campaign that prioritizes the child care sector as critical to the economy; fully fund or expand a child care training program; and advocate for policies that help with development of new facilities for centers and for grants and assistance to lessen the burden on providers and parents.

Mayor Roger Reinert said that even those not personally impacted by the issue should care, because future growth depends on an inviting work environment for families.

The city has limited ability to address societal issues like child care, he said, but there are things it can do related to permits for facilities and advocacy to lawmakers.

about the writer

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

See More

More from Duluth

See More
Duluth

Duluth in ‘near-crisis’ with child care shortage, task force says

In spite of a drop in the number children at Aunty's Child Care in Duluth, the center caters to parents working on the front line of the virus response. Here, Emily Bates helped children get ready for a snack.

The group convened by former Mayor Emily Larson shared results of a year-long study, with recommendations to invest in several strategies.

The Latest

MSP Airport ranked best in the U.S.

card image
Duluth

Duluth man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend who had a no-contact order against him

card image