St. Paul hopes good vibes will help library patrons feel safer

Anyone who has been to Rondo Community Library or the libraries in downtown St. Paul in the past few months has already met Robert Edwards III.
He’s made sure of it.
Edwards, one of the St. Paul Public Library’s new “safety specialists,” sees it as a key part of his job to say hello to everyone who visits. It’s step 1 to building the relationships key to the library’s new safety strategy.
“I get a chance to greet literally every single person who comes through the door,” Edwards said. “I set the tone, and provide good energy.”
The safety specialist job is part of St. Paul’s $1.5 million plan to help everyone feel comfortable in libraries, even as they continue to serve as refuges for people experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental illness.
The money came from the federal government, part of the American Rescue Act, the 2021 COVID recovery bill that sent funding to local governments, businesses and individuals.
Breaking point
Rebecca Ryan, the library’s deputy director for public services, said the pandemic made everyone see how libraries have come to serve as a safe place for people with few options.
Librarians were burning out, Ryan said, in part because they weren’t always equipped when people in crisis walked through the doors. Old methods of keeping libraries quiet, like contract security guards and lifetime bans for troublemakers, didn’t seem to match the library’s goal of welcoming all. Something had to change.