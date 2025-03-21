Brooks: Retired Minnesota teacher puts principles before pension to protest war in Gaza

Retired teacher Charley Underwood cashed his state pension check, tucked all $1,294.11 of it into an envelope Friday morning, and returned it to sender.
“For me, this is blood money,” Underwood said, seated in a bland meeting room in a bland state office building, facing four of the most influential politicians in Minnesota.
He dropped the envelope he said he filled with cash on the table in front of them. “I do not want it.”
Minnesota’s investment portfolio topped $149 billion by the end of last year, all managed by the State Board of Investment. Underwood was the last in a long line of residents and retirees who came before the board on Friday to question whether Minnesota’s investments reflect Minnesota’s values.
For the better part of an hour, the investment board’s members— Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, state Auditor Julie Blaha and Secretary of State Steve Simon — sat and listened as petitioners questioned why the state was investing in everything from polluting industries to Tesla stock.
A group of sign language interpreters reminded the board that Texas-based Z Video Relay Service is closing its call centers in Little Canada and Bloomington, laying off 50 Minnesota interpreters and relocating to Texas. That move came just as the interpreters were considering whether to unionize.
If a company won’t invest in Minnesota, they said, why should Minnesota invest $400 million with the private equity firm that owns the service, Ariel Alternatives?
But the majority of the speakers were there to talk about the war in Gaza. Over the years, Minnesota has divested from South Africa to protest Apartheid; cut financial ties to Russia and Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine; and severed financial ties to Iran and Sudan.