Timberwolves-Suns game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players
Phoenix has won nine of its past 12 to move within a half-game of the Wolves in the West.
Wednesday, 8 p.m., Footprint Center
TV, radio: FanDuel Sports North Extra, iHeart app
Wolves update: They have won three in a row and are 25-21 after a 100-92 victory over Atlanta on Monday where coach Chris Finch lamented, “That was a totally unacceptable second half of basketball.” ... G Anthony Edwards (26.3 points per game) is likely to be named an All-Star Game reserve on Wednesday night. ... G Nickeil Alexander-Walker left Monday’s game because of a lower left leg contusion. ... G Donte DiVincenzo (toe) is out. G League F Leonard Miller was chosen for the Rising Stars Game, which will be played Feb. 14 in San Francisco during the NBA All-Star weekend.
Suns update: Phoenix has won nine of its last 12 to move to 24-21, a half-game behind the seventh-place Wolves in the Western Conference. ... F Kevin Durant averages 27.1 and G Devin Booker 25.5 to lead the team’s scoring. ... Apple Valley’s Tyus Jones averages 6.1 assists and 11.5 points as the team’s point guard. ... F Ryan Dunn (ankle) is out.
