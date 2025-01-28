Wolves update: They have won three in a row and are 25-21 after a 100-92 victory over Atlanta on Monday where coach Chris Finch lamented, “That was a totally unacceptable second half of basketball.” ... G Anthony Edwards (26.3 points per game) is likely to be named an All-Star Game reserve on Wednesday night. ... G Nickeil Alexander-Walker left Monday’s game because of a lower left leg contusion. ... G Donte DiVincenzo (toe) is out. G League F Leonard Miller was chosen for the Rising Stars Game, which will be played Feb. 14 in San Francisco during the NBA All-Star weekend.