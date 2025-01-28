Despite self-inflicted mistakes most of the night, the Timberwolves pulled out a 100-92 victory over the Hawks.
Timberwolves hand Hawks fifth consecutive loss
The Wolves overcame miscues and pulled away for a 100-92 victory despite De’Andre Hunter’s 35 points for Atlanta.
After committing 16 turnovers through three quarters, the Wolves put some distance on the scoreboard in the fourth and downed a depleted Atlanta team, which was without several key contributors including guard Trae Young, for their third consecutive win. Atlanta has lost five straight.
The Wolves entered the fourth quarter ahead 80-74 but opened the quarter on a 12-2 run while a struggling Anthony Edwards sat on the bench. That was enough of a lead for the Wolves to overcome their own miscues for the win. They finished the night with 18 turnovers.
Edwards finished with 23 points but required 20 field goal attempts to get there. He was 9-for-13 from the free-throw line. Julius Randle had 20 points and eight rebounds while Naz Reid had 15 off the bench and carried the Wolves offense through a rough first quarter.
But the Wolves had some concern exiting the night on the injury front, as guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker suffered a leg or foot injury in the fourth quarter. It was immediately unclear where Alexander-Walker sustained the injury. Alexander-Walker (five points, nine rebounds) needed help from teammates off the floor. Reid also exited in the fourth quarter because of an apparent left shoulder injury. Reid came back to the bench with his shoulder wrapped in ice and then re-entered the game.
Ugly start
The Wolves were fortunate they were facing the depleted Hawks, because their first quarter performance was less than inspiring. They shot 36%, committed five turnovers and allowed six second-chance points, but they still led the Hawks 28-20 after one quarter. Anthony Edwards’ first-quarter stat line mirrored the vibes his teammates felt: 1-for-5, two points and two turnovers plus some defensive lapses.
The most excitement that happened on the floor was at the end of the quarter, when equipment from the scoreboard fell and landed a few feet from Rudy Gobert. It hit the floor without hitting anybody.
Wolves increase lead in second
Reid provided a lot of the Wolves’ offensive punch as they sleepwalked through the first half. He played 14 straight minutes and went 5-for-5 for 13 points in the first half. The Wolves found Gobert down low for a couple dunks – he was 4-for-6 for 10 points. After one of the dunks, he and Atlanta’s Onyeka Okongwu got in a tussle that Jaden McDaniels helped break up. They each received a technical. The Wolves had a better second quarter on offense; they shot 57% and had just two turnovers. Randle also had 14 points by the half.
This added up to a 60-43 Wolves lead at the half.
Atlanta hangs around
The Wolves’ sloppiness allowed the Hawks to hang around in the opening minutes of the third. They committed four turnovers in the first four minutes and Atlanta cut that 17-point halftime lead to 11, prompting a timeout from Chris Finch. That foretold how the rest of the quarter was going to go for the Wolves. Atlanta closed the quarter on a 14-3 run and shrank a 77-60 Wolves lead to 80-74 by the start of the fourth. They were able to do so thanks to nine Wolves turnovers in the quarter compared to just five made field goals.
