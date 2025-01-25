Timberwolves take down Nuggets aggressively, pulling away for 133-104 victory

The Wolves opened with a 15-9 run on the strength of seven early points from Gobert and six from Randle, as he attempted to take advantage of a matchup in the post with Russell Westbrook. This was the precursor to a strong opening offensive quarter for the Wolves, who led 40-31 after one. Everyone got in on the ball movement. Gobert had four assists, as did Edwards. Rob Dillingham provided a scoring lift off the bench with seven points while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid had five apiece. The Wolves shot 69% in the first quarter, except they allowed Denver to stay within nine because the Nuggets shot 62%. The Wolves did force five Denver turnovers and committed only two themselves.