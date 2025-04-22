Wolves

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 by NBA

Edwards was caught on video during Game 1 in L.A. when he engaged in uncivil discourse with a fan.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 22, 2025 at 6:18PM
Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves has something to point out for Lakers guard Luka Doncic during Game 1 of the teams' playoff series Saturday night in Los Angeles. (Ronald Martinez)

The NBA fined Anthony Edwards $50,000 for “directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture towards a fan” during Game 1 of the Lakers-Timberwolves NBA playoff series Saturday, the league announced

Edwards was speaking to a heckling fan in a video that went viral Monday while discussing, among other topics, how much money his teammate Rudy Gobert had made.

The conversation occurred during a timeout with 4 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Edwards made a gesture toward the fan before he headed back to the floor.

Edwards is in the first season of a five-year contract that could be worth as much as $260 million.

The fine is one of many Edwards has incurred this season from the league for infractions such as cursing in postgame interviews (total of $125,000), making obscene gestures toward officials (total of $85,000) and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after he was ejected during a regular season game against the Lakers in February ($35,000).

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

