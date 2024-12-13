“If I put in the group chat I need to do X, Y, Z better and I go into a team meeting the next day and Finchy says X, Y, Z in a complete opposite way, everybody’s looking at it like, wait, Donte’s mindset is not on the same thing as the coach, the group, everything,” DiVincenzo said. “But for us, it was accurate. Everybody watched the film, looked themselves in the mirror and … we’re good right now, we’re rolling right now and [we’ve got to be] able to address [issues] while we’re rolling.”