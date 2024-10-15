Risner, a four-year starter for the Broncos, might need time to get up to speed. But he has played 4,518 snaps during his NFL career, giving the Vikings another option if Ingram continues to struggle. However, all of Risner’s snaps have come at left guard. Coaches have mostly praised left guard Blake Brandel, who replaced Risner this offseason, and likely wouldn’t move him to free up Risner’s old spot.