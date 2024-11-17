Vikings defense too much for the Titans in 23-13 win in Tennessee

What it means: The Vikings are 8-2, staying within a game of the Lions in the NFC North and a game ahead of the Packers, who survived with a 20-19 win over the Bears after blocking a field goal on the game’s final play. The Vikings’ offensive line, which took on a new look Sunday with Dalton Risner replacing Ed Ingram, will have plenty to figure out after the Titans’ pressure on Darnold and the Vikings’ struggles running the ball. The Titans weren’t going to be able to handle the Vikings’ pressure, though, and the Vikings won despite their issues for the third straight week.