The Vikings won the first game of their three-week road trip (albeit in unseemly fashion) last week in Jacksonville. The middle game of the trip is against the Titans, another two-win team with a young quarterback. This time, it’ll be Will Levis trying to solve Brian Flores' Vikings defense. The Vikings, meanwhile, will be trying to get right on offense after failing to score a touchdown against the Jaguars.
Live: Vikings face the Titans in Nashville, looking to get offense on track
The 7-2 Vikings take on the 2-7 Tennessee Titans on Sunday after failing to score a touchdown in a win over Jacksonville last week. Check back here for live updates and analysis.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2024 at 4:46PM
- Kickoff: noon Sunday
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville
- TV: CBS
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 386, 820 (Vikings), 231, 830 (Titans)
- Line: Vikings by 6
This is the live report of the Vikings game against the Titans in Nashville. Check back here often for live updates and analysis:
To get exclusive analysis on the Vikings by Ben Goessling in your inbox every Friday, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter here.
The 7-2 Vikings take on the 2-7 Titans on Sunday after failing to score a touchdown in a win over Jacksonville last week. Check back here for live updates and analysis.