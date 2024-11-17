Vikings

Live: Vikings face the Titans in Nashville, looking to get offense on track

The 7-2 Vikings take on the 2-7 Tennessee Titans on Sunday after failing to score a touchdown in a win over Jacksonville last week. Check back here for live updates and analysis.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2024 at 4:46PM
Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson walks out for pregame warmups at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday ahead of the game against the TItans. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings won the first game of their three-week road trip (albeit in unseemly fashion) last week in Jacksonville. The middle game of the trip is against the Titans, another two-win team with a young quarterback. This time, it’ll be Will Levis trying to solve Brian Flores' Vikings defense. The Vikings, meanwhile, will be trying to get right on offense after failing to score a touchdown against the Jaguars.

  • Kickoff: noon Sunday
  • Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville
  • TV: CBS
  • Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 386, 820 (Vikings), 231, 830 (Titans)
  • Line: Vikings by 6

This is the live report of the Vikings game against the Titans in Nashville. Check back here often for live updates and analysis:

