Vikings

Vikings spend nearly $2 million to buy tickets for Sunday’s game in Detroit

Sports Illustrated first reported details of the unusual maneuver, adding an NFL source said the Vikings’ scheme broke no league rules.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 5, 2025 at 2:42AM
Vikings fans celebrate a touchdown by Johnny Mundt on Dec. 1. Fans will be out in fill force Sunday in Detroit. The team bought around 1,900 tickets to sell to fans. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vikings fans have traveled in large numbers for many of the team’s road games this year. For Sunday night’s pivotal game in Detroit, the Vikings wanted a sizable contingent of their fans at Ford Field badly enough they took an unusual step to make it happen.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the team spent almost $2 million to acquire around 1,900 tickets for Sunday night’s NFC North title game against the Lions, giving fans an opportunity to purchase them for as little as $200 apiece.

The NFL gives teams an allotment of 600 tickets per road game, but given the stakes of Sunday’s game (the winner claims home-field advantage in the NFC in addition to the North title) and the prices of tickets on the secondary market (with seats going for more than $300), the Vikings hoped to get a larger contingent of their fans in the stadium.

“Given the uniqueness of this game, we wanted to offer our stakeholders —staff, family, season ticket members and team partners — an opportunity to attend,” Vikings executive vice president and chief communications officer Jeff Anderson said in a statement.

Sports Illustrated first reported details of the unusual maneuver, adding an NFL source said the Vikings’ scheme broke no league rules.

about the writer

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

See More

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

After 20 years under the Wilfs, the Vikings appear as healthy as ever

card image

Two decades of the Wilfs’ ownership have marked been by major investments designed to put the Vikings on solid footing. But, sorry, Twins fans, the Wilfs are focused on football and soccer.

Vikings

Skol sale: Vikings spend nearly $2 million on 1,900 tickets for Sunday’s game in Detroit

card image

Sports

Neal: Dan Campbell is a big lug ... as in lovable big lug

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image