Vikings fans have traveled in large numbers for many of the team’s road games this year. For Sunday night’s pivotal game in Detroit, the Vikings wanted a sizable contingent of their fans at Ford Field badly enough they took an unusual step to make it happen.
Vikings spend nearly $2 million to buy tickets for Sunday’s game in Detroit
Sports Illustrated first reported details of the unusual maneuver, adding an NFL source said the Vikings’ scheme broke no league rules.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the team spent almost $2 million to acquire around 1,900 tickets for Sunday night’s NFC North title game against the Lions, giving fans an opportunity to purchase them for as little as $200 apiece.
The NFL gives teams an allotment of 600 tickets per road game, but given the stakes of Sunday’s game (the winner claims home-field advantage in the NFC in addition to the North title) and the prices of tickets on the secondary market (with seats going for more than $300), the Vikings hoped to get a larger contingent of their fans in the stadium.
“Given the uniqueness of this game, we wanted to offer our stakeholders —staff, family, season ticket members and team partners — an opportunity to attend,” Vikings executive vice president and chief communications officer Jeff Anderson said in a statement.
