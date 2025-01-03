Winner gets the bye — and the division: The winner will get a week off to recover from a matchup that could be reprised in the later rounds of the playoffs, and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. Neither team will see its season end with a loss, so the stakes of the game aren’t quite at playoff level. In the regular season, though, it’s difficult to imagine anything being bigger. The Lions kept the Vikings from winning the NFC North at Ford Field two years ago, before they took the title from the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium last year. The Vikings, Justin Jefferson said this week, haven’t forgotten what it felt like to watch Detroit celebrate on their field last year. “It doesn’t sit with us well,” he said. “We want to have that same feeling going into their stadium.”