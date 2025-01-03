- Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Ford Field, Detroit
- TV: NBC
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 226, 820 (Vikings), 225, 810 (Lions), 88 (Westwood One)
- Line: Lions by 3
Ben Goessling’s prediction: Vikings or Lions? Who will win the coveted NFC North title and No. 1 seed?
There just haven’t been many regular-season games with the magnitude of Sunday night’s matchup between the Vikings and Lions, the final game of the NFL season.
The winner of Sunday night’s game will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and the NFC North champion for the second time in three years. The loser will be the first 14-win wild card in NFL history. There just haven’t been many regular-season games with the magnitude of Sunday night’s matchup between the Vikings and Lions, the final game of a 2024 season where the NFC North has become one of the most competitive divisions in league history. On Sunday night, the Vikings can claim home-field advantage for the first time since 1998, but they’ll need to beat the Lions at Ford Field for the first time since the 2020 regular season finale.
The biggest story line
Winner gets the bye — and the division: The winner will get a week off to recover from a matchup that could be reprised in the later rounds of the playoffs, and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. Neither team will see its season end with a loss, so the stakes of the game aren’t quite at playoff level. In the regular season, though, it’s difficult to imagine anything being bigger. The Lions kept the Vikings from winning the NFC North at Ford Field two years ago, before they took the title from the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium last year. The Vikings, Justin Jefferson said this week, haven’t forgotten what it felt like to watch Detroit celebrate on their field last year. “It doesn’t sit with us well,” he said. “We want to have that same feeling going into their stadium.”
Vikings offense vs. Lions defense
Lions’ man coverage could create showdown with Jefferson: According to Sports Info Solutions, no team has played more man coverage this season than the Lions. They’ve typically tried to challenge Jefferson with physical coverage, but they haven’t been able to slow him down much; he had seven catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the first matchup in October, and had surpassed 120 yards in six of his seven previous games against them. With cornerback Carlton Davis out because of a fractured jaw, Jefferson could be in line for another big day. First-round pick Terrion Arnold has struggled this season, though the Lions have outstanding slot corner Brian Branch for when Jefferson lines up inside.
Vikings will try to give Darnold time: The Lions’ pass rush has suffered the losses of Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill, and has just five sacks in its past four games. Detroit has traded for former Vikings pass rusher Za’Darius Smith since the first meeting between the teams; Smith will play right end in the Lions’ nickel packages match up against left tackle Cam Robinson in passing situations. Detroit biltzed Sam Darnold on only 10 of his 35 dropbacks in the first meeting, but created eight pressures on those plays; the Lions could try to dial up blitzes on Sunday to see if the Vikings can protect Darnold as well as they did last week against Green Bay.
Vikings defense vs. Lions offense
Stopping Goff is first priority: Quarterback Jared Goff has completed 71.7% of his passes this season, and burned the Vikings with throws over the middle in the first game between the teams. He’s thrived in coordinator Ben Johnson’s offense, improved against the blitz and is having the best season of his nine-year career by every possible metric. When teams can get past the Lions’ vaunted offensive line to pressure Goff, that’s where he struggles; the Vikings didn’t have Blake Cashman in the first matchup, and could have more effective pressure packages to affect Goff with the linebacker back for this game.
No Montgomery, but Gibbs has kept running game going: Running back David Montgomery has been out with a knee injury since Week 15 for the Lions, but with second-year back Jahmyr Gibbs still thriving in Detroit’s backfield, the Lions haven’t let Montgomery’s injury affect their outstanding run game much. They rank third in the NFL with a 45.5% success rate on their runs, and Gibbs (who’s averaging 5.6 yards per carry this season) has posted 431 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in Detroit’s last three games. He had 160 yards and two scores in the first meeting; the Lions will use him in the passing game, and run him on all four downs (as the Vikings saw in the first matchup).
Prediction
The Vikings have won nine straight since losses to the Lions and Rams in October. They’re healthier than Detroit, and coming to Ford Field well-stocked with both confidence and motivation before a game that’s had a massive buildup heading into the regular season’s final week. But the Lions have weathered their extensive slate of injuries through Johnson’s ingenuity, coach Dan Campbell’s bravado and Goff’s stellar play. Their fans would like nothing more than to see them secure home-field advantage for a possible run to the team’s first Super Bowl, so nothing will come easy for the Vikings on Sunday night. Still, in a game where there should be plenty of points, the Vikings’ edge in terms of health could lead them to make one or two more plays that turn out to be the difference. Prediction: Vikings 35, Lions 31
The Sunday night showdown between the Vikings and Lions features Detroit’s No. 1 scoring offense against Minnesota’s No. 4 scoring defense.